Kurdish Peshmerga Mass Execute ISIS Members Surrendered North Of Tal Afar - Reports

Peshmerga forces, a military force of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, have executed a high number of ISIS members that had surrendered to or had been captured by Kurdish units north of the recently liberated town of Tal Afar in northern Iraq.

According to reports, the number of killed ISIS members is up to 400.

If it’s officially confirmed, this will be a major blow to the public image of Kurdish forces in Iraq.

Furthermore, the mass execution could easily boost support to ISIS and to trigger a series of terrorist attacks against soft targets in the Iraqi Kurdistan.

SF does not release alleged photos of the incident. However, they could be easily found online (for example, this twitter acc posted them on September 2).

Captured ISIS members:

