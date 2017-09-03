BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:50 P.M.) – Minutes ago, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) liberated a new oil field in the Deir Ezzor countryside to close-in on the provincial capital.

Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army took full control of the Al-Kharrata Oil Field after overrunning the Islamic State’s (ISIL) front-lines in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor.

The Al-Kharrata Oil Field is only 15 km away from the 137th Artillery Base in western Deir Ezzor; it has been the target of several attacks by the Islamic State in the past.

At the same time another Syrian Army unit stormed the Islamic State’s last positions west of Al-Shoula, resulting in their subsequent advance to the town’s outskirts.

The Syrian Arab Army’s rapid advance has forced the Islamic State withdraw from a large part of western Deir Ezzor, leaving much of this desert region absent of terrorist combatants.