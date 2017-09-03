Posted on by martyrashrakat

September 3, 2017

Syrian army units, aided by allied forces, killed 120 members of the Takfiri terrorist group in the western-central province of Hama, pushing the terrorists out of the town of Uqayribat, their last major bastion in the restive province.

Fierce clashes between ISIL and Syrian army forces in central Syria have left over 120 ISIL terrorists dead in 24 hours, a monitor said Sunday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 120 ISIL militants “were killed in clashes in and around the town of Uqayribat in the eastern Hama countryside.”

The town is the terrorists group’s last bastion in the central province apart from a handful of small villages.

The Syrian army seized Uqayribat on Friday night, but ISIL responded with a counter-offensive Saturday that left it in control of most of the town, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

An intense barrage of artillery fire and Syrian and Russian air strikes on terrorist positions allowed army forces Sunday morning to push the insurgents back out of the town and advance on villages to the west.

ISIL has controlled Uqayribat since 2014, using it to launch attacks on Syrian territories and a strategically vital road Abdel Rahman described as “the only lifeline for the regime between Aleppo and central and southern Syria”.

“By consolidating their control of [Uqayribat] and ousting [ISIL] from the surrounding villages, regime forces could oust the organisation from the whole of Hama province,” Abdel Rahman said.

Elsewhere in Deir Ezzor, Syria’s army and its allies advanced towards their enclave, besieged by ISIL forces Sunday, taking al-Kharata oil field.

Sunday’s advance brings the army and its allies to about 10km from the city, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. On Saturday, Hezbollah military media center reported that the army had captured Jebel al-Bashri to the west of Deir Ezzor, meaning it was less than 30 km from the city

Source: Agencies

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:50 P.M.) – Minutes ago, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) liberated a new oil field in the Deir Ezzor countryside to close-in on the provincial capital. Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army took full control of the Al-Kharrata Oil Field after overrunning the Islamic State’s (ISIL) front-lines in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor. The Al-Kharrata Oil Field is only 15 km away from the 137th Artillery Base in western Deir Ezzor; it has been the target of several attacks by the Islamic State in the past. At the same time another Syrian Army unit stormed the Islamic State’s last positions west of Al-Shoula, resulting in their subsequent advance to the town’s outskirts. The Syrian Arab Army’s rapid advance has forced the Islamic State withdraw from a large part of western Deir Ezzor, leaving much of this desert region absent of terrorist combatants.

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Hama, ISIL, Syrian Army | Tagged: Deir Ezzor |