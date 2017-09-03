US-Led Coalition Is Blocking Implementation Of Hezbollah-ISIS Deal

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

South Front

On September 1, Colonel Ryan Dillon, spokesperson for the US-led coalition, announced that the US-led collation has managed so far to block the implementation of the Hezbollah-ISIS deal.

According to Dillon, buses with ISIS fighters are still trapped in an area under the control of the Syrian government.

“It [the ISIS convoy] has not managed to link up with any other ISIS elements in eastern Syria,” Dillon said. “We are continuing to monitor that convoy and will continue to disrupt its movement east to link up with any other ISIS element and we will continue to strike any other ISIS elements that try to move towards it.”

According to many sources there are 300 ISIS fighters and 300 civilians in the convoy. It’s believed that both Hezbollah and ISIS are still committed to fulfil their parts of the deal.

The Hezbollah media wing in Syria announced that ISIS handed over the bodies of two Hezbollah fighters who been killed in a battle against ISIS previously. The two fighters were Rami Bassam al-Asa’ad and Rabia’a Afif Ulaiq. The bodies reached Lebanon on September 1.

The deal will likely be implemented. Many believe that the US-led coalition is now just putting on a show to exploit this deal for its own benefit.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) had similar deals with ISIS in Manbij and Tabqah towns. However, the US-led collation insisted that it was not part of it. What is known for sure is that the US-led coalition did not stop it.

