South Front

On Sunday, units of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) Tiger Forces reached the 137 Regiment in the western part of Deir Ezzor city, according to pro-government sources.

A 3 years old ISIS siege of the city was broken by the SAA and its allies.

Alleged progress by the SAA:

The SAA has not officially confirmed reaching Deir Ezzor city yet. However, the SAA media department released a video of the SAA last push towards Deir Ezzor. However, the report didn’t specify witch areas had been captured by the SAA.

Meanwhile, pro-government sources reported that civilians and the SAA soldiers in Dier Ezzor city are now celebrating. A video published online showed a vehicle of the SAA announcing to the civilians that ISIS siege has been broken.

Local sources from Deir Ezzor claimed that heavy clashes between the SAA and ISIS are now taking place in all fronts in Deir Ezzor. However, the ISIS-linked news agency Amaq didn’t report anything from its side.

Confirmed progress by the SAA:

If the reports about the breaking the siege are confirmed, the SAA next goal will be to liberate the entire city. Right now many parts of Deir Ezzor including strategic areas like the cemetery and the Sakar island are under the ISIS control.

—

Accordinary soe militurce, the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces are approximately 5km away from the 137th Artillery Brigade Base and pushing eastward at a rapid pace.

Civilians have already begun celebrating in the streets of Deir Ezzor, as news about the lifting of the siege was prematurely spread on social media.

—

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:25 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has reached the outskirts of Deir Ezzor City, Sunday, after a long and difficult battle with the so-called Islamic State (ISIL) forces in the central and eastern regions of Syria.

Led by the Tiger Forces and 5th Legion, the Syrian Arab Army managed to liberate a large portion of the Sukhnah-Deir Ezzor Highway, while also pushing southeast from the strategic Bishiri Mountain Chain.

As a result of this massive advance, the Syrian Arab Army’s elite forces were able to accomplish two things on Sunday: 1) reach the outskirts of Al-Shoulah and 2) expel ISIL from northwestern Deir Ezzor.

In the coming hours, the Syrian Arab Army is expected to reach the 137th Artillery Brigade Base and put an end to the siege imposed on Deir Ezzor by the Islamic State terror organization.

—

On Sunday, government forces, led by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) Tiger Forces, captured the strategic Bir Ghabaghib and al-Shula villages on the al-Sukhnah-Deir Ezzor highway and deployed less than 15km away from Deir Ezzor city, according to pro-government sources.

Al-Shula was one of the last ISIS positions on the al-Sukhnah-Deir Ezzor highway.

If the liberation of al-Shula is confirmed, few remaining ISIS positions in the desert that can be easily overrun by the SAA.

The ISIS-linked news agency Amaq claimed that ISIS fighters destroyed a tank and a BMP-1 vehicle of the SAA with an ATGM near Haribshah village in the western Deir Ezzor countryside.

Moreover, Amaq claimed that ISIS fighters destroyed 2 BMP-1 vehicles and 2 guns of the SAA with rockets near Haribshah village.

Local sources from Ma’adan town in the northwestern Deir Ezzor countryside claimed that ISIS deployed units from “Jaish al-Khilfah”, “Assud al- Khilfah” and “Ashbal al- Khilfah” to the town.

ISIS might be planning to launch a counterattack on the SAA positions near the strategic Bishri mount northwest of Deir Ezzor.

If everything goes as planned for the SAA, the SAA might break ISIS siege on Deir Ezzor city within few days.

ISIS uses an ATGM against a SAA BMP:

