US Threatens to Use ‘Nuclear Capabilities’ Against North Korea

Press TV

The United States is ready to use its nuclear weapons against North Korea if the country continues to threaten Washington or its allies, the White House has warned, amid escalating tensions between the two countries.

US President Donald Trump held a conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday, after North Korea conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb.

The White House published a readout of Trump’s talks with Abe that said the US is ready to use the “full range” of capabilities at its disposal in dealing with North Korea.

“President Trump reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to defending our homeland, territories, and allies using the full range of diplomatic, conventional, and nuclear capabilities at our disposal,” the readout said.

North Korea on Sunday announced it had conducted a “successful” hydrogen bomb test, hours after two tremors were detected in the country.

“The hydrogen bomb test was a perfect success,” North Korean state television said, adding that the device was capable of being loaded onto long-range missiles.

The North Korean broadcaster said the nuclear test had an “unprecedentedly large power,” and that it “marked a very significant occasion in attaining the final goal of completing the state nuclear force.”

Continued here