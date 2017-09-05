Breaking: Syrian Army lifts the siege on Deir Ezzor

Posted on by martyrashrakat

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – Minutes ago, the first tank from the Syrian Arab Army’s 17th Division reached the 137th Brigade Base in besieged Deir Ezzor, a source told Al-Masdar News.

The Syrian Arab Army was able to break-through the Islamic State’s defenses this afternoon after a fierce battle that lasted for several hours.

As a result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army has lifted the 28 month long siege on the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

The next phase of this Deir Ezzor offensive will concentrate on the besieged military airport.

