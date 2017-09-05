GOVERNMENT FORCES REPEL ISIS COUNTER-ATTACK NEAR DEIR EZZOR, SECURE SHOLAH AREA (MAPS)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

South Front

Pro-government forces, led by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) Tiger Forces, have repelled an ISIS counter-attack at the Sukhna-Deir Ezzor highway near the city of Deir Ezzor and established a full control over the Sohlah area following a day of intense fighting with terrorists.

Government troops entered the Sholah and Kobajjep areas last weekend. However, the SAA gained a full control over these sites only on Monday after all ISIS counter-attacks had been repelled.

At the same time, an intense fighting continued between Kharratah fields and the 137 Brigade Base where the Tiger Forces were seeking to establish a secured corridor to the besieged city.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: ISIL, Syrian Army, War on Syria | Tagged: Deir Ezzor |