GOVERNMENT FORCES REPEL ISIS COUNTER-ATTACK NEAR DEIR EZZOR, SECURE SHOLAH AREA (MAPS)

Posted on September 5, 2017 by uprootedpalestinians

South Front

04.09.2017

Pro-government forces, led by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) Tiger Forces, have repelled an ISIS counter-attack at the Sukhna-Deir Ezzor highway near the city of Deir Ezzor and established a full control over the Sohlah area following a day of intense fighting with terrorists.

Government troops entered the Sholah and Kobajjep areas last weekend. However, the SAA gained a full control over these sites only on Monday after all ISIS counter-attacks had been repelled.

At the same time, an intense fighting continued between Kharratah fields and the 137 Brigade Base where the Tiger Forces were seeking to establish a secured corridor to the besieged city.

ISIL, Syrian Army, War on Syria

