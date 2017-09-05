GOVERNMENT FORCES REPEL ISIS COUNTER-ATTACK NEAR DEIR EZZOR, SECURE SHOLAH AREA (MAPS)

04.09.2017
Pro-government forces, led by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) Tiger Forces, have repelled an ISIS counter-attack at the Sukhna-Deir Ezzor highway near the city of Deir Ezzor and established a full control over the Sohlah area following a day of intense fighting with terrorists.
Government troops entered the Sholah and Kobajjep areas last weekend. However, the SAA gained a full control over these sites only on Monday after all ISIS counter-attacks had been repelled.
At the same time, an intense fighting continued between Kharratah fields and the 137 Brigade Base where the Tiger Forces were seeking to establish a secured corridor to the besieged city.
Related Videos
Related Articles
- Syrian Army advances within 3km of Deir Ezzor: video
- VIDEO: Top Syrian Army commander in Deir Ezzor speaks to Tiger Forces general
- BREAKING: Syrian Army liberates last town before Deir Ezzor city
- Syrian forces advance from 3 directions in east Damascus
- VIDEO: Syrian Army secures main ISIS base, 2 more towns in east Hama
- BREAKING: Syrian Army now 3 km from ending Deir Ezzor siege
- Syrian forces inside Deir Ezzor city wreak havoc on ISIS bases, positions
- Syrian Army, Russian Attack Helicopters Destroyed 18 ISIS VBIEDs During Monday Clashes With ISIS Near Deir Ezzor
- Video: Government Troops Clashing With ISIS Near Dier Ezzor
- Russia Increases Airstrikes Against ISIS As Syrian Army Develops Momentum Near Deir Ezzor
- ISIS Run Away From 4 More Villages In Eastern Hama Countryside (Syria Map)
Filed under: ISIL, Syrian Army, War on Syria | Tagged: Deir Ezzor |
Leave a Reply