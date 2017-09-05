Maariv: Assad Victorious, Daesh’s Era Over

04-09-2017 | 12:43Bashar al-Assad is the only ruler who has held up since 2011. This happened thanks to Russia, Iran and Hezbollah, who stood by him, while other countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey fought him.

Right now, it can be said that al-Assad has emerged victorious from this “conflict” over his power.

There may be minor changes in the near future, but if the experts who follow closely what is happening in Syria, as well as what is happening in Mosul and Tal Afar in Iraq, are correct, it can be said that Daesh was defeated and its era is over.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah and the Syrian army accuse the United States of blocking the arrival of convoys carrying “expelled” militants who were expelled from the Syrian-Lebanese border to Deir ez-Zor under the latest agreement.

This comes as the US-led coalition forces will not allow the continuation of the convoy’s journey towards the border while Jordan will soon reopen its border with Syria, and recently opened its borders with Iraq.

In light of these developments, it can be assumed that “Israel” will not remain silent over the diplomatic-security earthquake hitting the neighboring countries.

Source: Maariv, Translated and Edited by website team