Maariv: Assad Victorious, Daesh’s Era Over

04-09-2017 | 12:43Bashar al-Assad is the only ruler who has held up since 2011. This happened thanks to Russia, Iran and Hezbollah, who stood by him, while other countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey fought him.
Right now, it can be said that al-Assad has emerged victorious from this “conflict” over his power.
There may be minor changes in the near future, but if the experts who follow closely what is happening in Syria, as well as what is happening in Mosul and Tal Afar in Iraq, are correct, it can be said that Daesh was defeated and its era is over.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah and the Syrian army accuse the United States of blocking the arrival of convoys carrying “expelled” militants who were expelled from the Syrian-Lebanese border to Deir ez-Zor under the latest agreement.
This comes as the US-led coalition forces will not allow the continuation of the convoy’s journey towards the border while Jordan will soon reopen its border with Syria, and recently opened its borders with Iraq.
In light of these developments, it can be assumed that “Israel” will not remain silent over the diplomatic-security earthquake hitting the neighboring countries.
Source: Maariv, Translated and Edited by website team
الأسد خرج منتصرًا ,, وعصر داعش انتهى ،، جنون في إعلام العدو
وكالة أوقات الشام الإخبارية
أقرّت صحيفة “معاريف” الإسرائيلية بأنّ الرئيس السوري “بشار الأسد هو الحاكم الوحيد الذي صمد منذ العام 2011. هذا حصل بفضل روسيا وإيران وحزب الله، الذين وقفوا إلى جانبه، في حين أن دولًا أخرى كالسعودية وقطر وتركيا حاربته”.
وقالت الصحيفة “حاليًا، يمكن القول بحق إن الأسد خرج منتصرًا من “هذا الصراع” على سلطته. ربما ستكون هناك تغيرات ثانوية في الفترة القريبة، لكن في حال صدق الخبراء الذين يتابعون عن كثب ما يحصل في سوريا، وكذلك ما يحصل في الموصل وتلعفر في العراق، يمكن القول إن داعش هُزم بشكل نهائي وعصره انتهى”.
وأضافت: “في غضون ذلك، يتّهم حزب الله والجيش السوري الولايات المتحدة بعرقلة وصول القوافل التي تقل عناصر “داعش” الذين تم طردهم من الحدود السورية- اللبنانية الى دير الزور بموجب الاتفاق الأخير، فيما توضح قوات التحالف بقيادة الولايات المتحدة أنها لن تسمح بمواصلة رحلة القافلة بإتجاه الحدود السورية-العراقية، بينما ستعيد الأردن في الفترة القريبة فتح حدودها مع سوريا، كما فتحت حدودها مؤخرًا مع العراق. أمام هذه التطورات، يمكن الاعتقاد بأن “إسرائيل” لن تبقى مكتوفة الأيدي حيال الهزة الأرضية الديبلوماسية- الأمنية التي تشهدها الدول المجاورة
Filed under: Al Qaeda, Assad, Hezbollah, IRAQ, ISIL, Mosul, Qatar, Russia, Saudia, Syrian Army, Turkey, US Foreign Policy, War on Syria, Wars for Israel, Zionist entity | Tagged: Deir Ezzor |
Leave a Reply