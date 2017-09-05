RUN RAT RUN! SYRIAN ARMY ENTERS DAYR EL-ZOR; RATS BEING EXTERMINATED; SYRPER PREDICTS TOTAL LIBERATION IN LESS THAN 5 DAYS

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Ziad Fadel

DAYR EL-ZOR: The Syrian Army’s crack Tiger Division has crossed the Euphrates at Al-Bu-Matar killing a reported 69+ ISIS rodents. With the Russian Air Force flying support overhead, the U.S. is loath to interfere in the operation. The Tiger Forces, equipped with T-90 tanks and enhanced T-72s, which are amphibious and designed to cross huge rivers like the Danube, easily made their way up the gentle shores of the mighty Euphrates. As a note, the SAA was able to save the lives of a mother and her son whom the terrorists were trying to take hostage. Locals alerted the government forces of the event and the mother and son were saved. The locals killed scores of the cannibals even as Syrian Army officers tried to dissuade them from exacting revenge.

The rest of the Tiger Forces crossed the river using mobile link bridges designed to ferry infantry across rivers like this. The parts were delivered by the Russian Army months ago in anticipation of the liberation of DZ.

We can confirm the liberation of Base 137 as the Syrian Army has begun entering Dayr El-Zor City from the north. They have entered West Al-Huwayqa Neighborhood where SAA operatives annihilated an ISIS main HQ and C+C killing scores of fleeing rodents:

Abu Usaamaa Al-Zubaydi (id pending)

Abu ‘Umar Al-Karbooli (Iraqi slug)

Abu Muhammad Al-Shu’ayti (id pending)

Abu Maryam Al-Tayyaana (id pendin)

Abu Mu’aawiya Idlib

Abu Dajaana Bakrass (id pending)

Abu ‘Ubayda Al-‘Aani (Iraqi)

Abu Salmaan Al-Ahwaaz (Iraqi)

Abu Ya’qoob Al-Muhaajir (id pending)

Their carcasses were unceremoniously set on fire by enraged local citizens.

Also, the RuAF has been very active over ‘Ayyaash, Al-Shumaytiyya, Al-Masrab, Al-Khareeta, Al-Tabanni, Panorama Area.

Local reports indicate massive escape of ISIS leaders, grunts and their sniveling families.

___________________________________

AL-SUWAYDAA`: At Al-Tanf, the U.K. is pulling out all its forces, MI6 contractors and spies. This is all in anticipation of the arrival of pro-government forces any day now. Also, in the north, British terrorist enablers are moving to Al-Shaddaad after the SAA liberated Al-Bishri Mountain. They are expected to be airlifted out in the next few days.

