Syria Allies Command: Delay in Deir Ezzor Liberation Due to US-Led Coalition Conspiring

The Joint Command of Syria Allies issued a statement on Monday commenting on latest developments taking place on the Syrian battlefield, especially breaking the siege on Deir Ezzor.
The Joint Command Center- made up of Syria allies: Russia, Iran and Lebanese resistance forces- lashed out at the US-led coalition operating in Syria and Iraq, stressing that the delay in Deir Ezzor liberation was due to the international alliance’s conspiring against Syria.
“The deliberate strikes carried out by the coalition against the Syrian army, hindered the advance of the Syrian army and led to the expansion of ISIL Takfiri group and its control of Deir Ezzor.”
“Syrian people should know that the delay of victories (in Deir Ezzor) was because of US-led coalition direct and indirect support of Takfiri groups,” the statement added.
The command added meanwhile that colluding between the US-led coalition and the terrorist groups is proven with conclusive documents, noting that dozens of ISIL commanders and militants have been transferred throughout the past three months in a suspicious plot by the US-led coalition.
Source: Hezbollah Military Media Center
