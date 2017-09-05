SYRIAN WAR REPORT – SEPTEMBER 5, 2017: ARMY OFFICIALLY BREAKS ISIS SIEGE ON DEIR EZZOR

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

Voiceover by Harold Hoover

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) Tiger Forces have repelled an ISIS counter-attack at the Sukhna-Deir Ezzor highway and established full control over the Sohlah area following intense fighting with terrorists.

Government troops entered the Sholah and Kobajjep areas last weekend. However, the SAA gained full control over these sites only on Monday after all ISIS counter-attacks had been repelled.

At the same time, intense fighting continued between Kharratah fields and the 137th Brigade Base where the Tiger Forces established a link to the part of Deir Ezzor controlled by the Republican Guard.

The Russian Aerospace Forces have increased airstrikes against ISIS terrorists in and near Deir Ezzor city.

On Monday, Russian warplanes conducted over 80 combat sorties, destroyed 2 battle tanks, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 10 weapon equipped vehicles, and killed over 70 ISIS members.

Two Russian military servicemen were killed as a result of ISIS mortar shelling in the Syrian province of Deir Ezzor, the ministry also said on Monday.

The ministry added that the servicemen were escorting the motor convoy of the Russian center for reconciliation. No information of when the incident took place was provided.

Local sources from Deir Ezzor province report about increased Russian military involvement in the ongoing anti-ISIS operation on the ground. Russian Special Operations Forces troops actively participate in battles against ISIS as forward air controllers, ATGM operators, and military advisers.

Some experts link the major SAA gains against ISIS in central Syria with the increased Russian involvement.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) killed 1,244 ISIS members and destroyed 28 car bombs in clashes in the city of Raqqah in August, the Kurdish People’s Defence Units (YPG) claimed in a statement describing recent achievements.

The YPG added that the SDF also destroyed “a workshop for improvised mines, a factory for the preparation of bomb-laden vehicles, 3 military vehicles, downed a drone, and discovered 3 underground tunnels. Only 101 Kurdish fighters were allegedly killed during the clashes. However, this number is likely an overestimate ISIS casualties and an underestimate of SDF casualties.

Last weekend, the SDF re-captured Moroor district from ISIS in the southern part of Raqqah. Now, it is able to focus on battling ISIS in the city center.

===

On Tuesday, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the National Defense Forces (NDF), led by the Tiger Forces, officialy broke the ISIS siege on the city of Dier Ezzor.

The advance was actively supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces and Special Operations Forces. A Russian warship even launched Kalibr cruise missiles on ISIS targets near the city.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, over 50 vehicles belonging to ISIS were destroyed during the clashes.

“Using the outcome of the Russian air and missile strikes Syria’s government forces under General Suheil Hassan mounted a lightning offensive to penetrate the Islamic State’s defenses and unblock Deir ez-Zor [Deir Ezzor],” the ministry said in a statement. “The terrorists tried to halt the advancing Syrian troops using suicide bombers and armored vehicles loaded with explosives. The assault groups of Syria’s government army destroyed more than 50 jihadi armored pickups used by the terrorist forces.”

Government troops reached the outskirts of Deir Ezzor last weekend and engaged ISIS terrorists besieging the city in an intense fighting. However, they were able to secure a corridor to the city only on Tuesday.

The Syrian Defense Ministry released an official statement confirming that the Deir Ezzor siege was lifted:

According to pro-government sources, ISIS terrorists suffered significant casualties in clashes with the SAA in the Deir Ezzor area. Various sources say that from 100 to 150 ISIS members have been killed over the last 48 hours. However, these numbers still have to be confirmed.

The Syrian state-run media outlet SANA released a fresh video showing a moment when the advancing SAA units met with the Republican Guard in the 137th Brigade Base. Gen Issam Zahreddine, a leader of the defenders of Deir Ezzor, could be seen on the video:

However, the stituation remained complicated at the Sukhna-Deir Ezzor road. Accorindg to the recent repots, the SAA was not able to secure the areas of Ash-Sholah and Kobajjep yet. An intense fighting between government troops and ISIS terrorists resumed there few hours ago.

With the lifting of the Deir Ezzor siege, the Sukhna-Deir Ezzor highway became a key aim of the SAA in this part of Deir Ezzor province. If government troops secure the entire highway, they will be able to use their advantage in manpower, military equipment and supplies in order to drive ISIS terrorists from Deir Ezzor as soon as possible.

Related Videos

Related News

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Assad, ISIL, Syrian Army, War on Syria | Tagged: Deir Ezzor |