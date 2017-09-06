Israel is isolated, while Iran is expanding After Turkey….Iranian – Saudi relationships «إسرائيل» منعزلة وإيران تتوسّع بعد تركيا… علاقات إيرانية سعودية

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The Arab analysts, writers, and experts have always dealt with a constant that they are confident of its validity; when Israel asks for something form Washington or from Moscow it will surely get it. This equation is an outcome of the Israeli power period, and some are still seeing it valid despite the outgoing variables in the region, many of those link the US policy with the assumption that the priority will remain the superiority of Israel and its status as the power that has the upper hand, and that the Israeli security is the compass of the US policies, ignoring the limited options in front of Washington, and ignoring the difference between the wishes and the capacities, despite the meaningful sign of the US signature on the understanding about the Iranian nuclear file and despite the Israeli noise which reached the extent of saying in front of the Congress that you try to avoid security threat while we are facing existential threat. The Israeli endeavors did not succeed in changing the US position, not because it abandoned Israel, however because the options are limited and doomed between either to sign on the understanding or to go to the comprehensive war.

Regarding Russia, those themselves have interpreted and explained the talk about Russian-Israeli coordination in the Syrian airspaces by giving it dimensions that sometimes related to the illusion of the Russian consensus on the Israeli raids that targeted as the Israelis said Hezbollah or the Syrian army. They miss the question; does this mean that the response of Hezbollah to the raids was Shebaa Farms process under Russian satisfaction or Russian objection, the same as the Syrian responses to Israel by launching qualitative missiles to target its attacking plane, or by firing shells that target the Israeli sites in the occupied Golan, were they under Russian satisfaction or Russian objection. If the movements of Hezbollah and Syria have been implemented by Russian satisfaction then this would have led to the fall of the illusion of the status which those suppose that it is the status of Israel at Russia, but if it met Russian objection where neither Hezbollah nor Syria have made any consideration for it, and if this did not affect Moscow’s decision of the qualitative cooperation with Syria and Hezbollah in the battles in which the Russian participation was decisive as the battle of the liberation of Aleppo then this means that the objection was formal or it was out of the awareness of the limited ability to influence on one hand, and the priority of the cooperation with Syria and Hezbollah as a higher Russian interest to the Israeli demands. In both cases Israel will not get what it wants from Russia to have the security which it wants in Syria either from the Syrian side or regarding the future of Hezbollah’s role. Either because Russia is satisfied with what is needed by the Syrians and Hezbollah, or because it is not satisfied and cannot do anything, or because what must be done exposes its alliance with Syria, Hezbollah, and Iran to risks that affect its higher interests which are superior to the status of the Israeli considerations.

The Israeli press and the published comments in it about the Israeli red lines and the visits to Washington and Moscow are full of positions which expect the Israeli failure, the time has passed in which the Israeli force was a well-considered part, and the seeking was to appease it, so it has either to save itself and to get involved in unbearable war or to listen to the advice of the Russian President to the Head of the occupation government to be ready for a new scene in the region in which Hezbollah forms a natural part of the regional scene and to adapt with the idea of the coexistence with this fact, as the Arabs who were complaining from the risk of Israel during fifty years listened to those who say to them that they have to be ready to accept the idea that Israel is a new regional player in the region and have to adapt with the idea of the coexistence with this reality.

Versus this Israeli isolation Iran expands, it witnesses the rising of its allies in Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon, its relation with Turkey becomes rooted, it based on common concepts of the national security after the fall of the Turkish bet on overthrowing Syria and the emergence of the dangers of the infection of the Kurdish secession. Saudi Arabia which was putting Iran as enemy and a target for escalation and mobilization is exchanging with Iran diplomatic missions to check the embassies and the consulates and their needs in order to reopen them after Al Adha Eid as the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Jayad Zarif said. This matter is not simple or easy or routine.

The five seas region which formed the thesis of the Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad for a regional system without Israel and which includes the countries which overlook the Mediterranean Sea, the Black Sea, the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and the Caspian Sea, not the Middle East is the system under formation and it is winning. Israel is under siege, so will some of those who are convinced of the Israeli arrogance believe that this might happen?

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

أغسطس 24, 2017

– دأب المحللون والكتاب والخبراء العرب على التعامل مع ثابتة يثقون بصوابها، وهي أنّ «إسرائيل» عندما تطلب شيئاً من واشنطن أو من موسكو فهي ستحصل عليه حكماً، والمعادلة ناتجة عن زمن القوة «الإسرائيلية» ولا يزال البعض يراها صالحة، رغم المتغيّرات الجارية في المنطقة، وكثير من هؤلاء يربط السياسة الأميركية بافتراض أنّ الأولوية ستبقي تفوّق «إسرائيل» ومكانتها كصاحبة يد عليا، وأنّ الأمن «الإسرائيلي» بوصلة للسياسات الأميركية متجاهلين الخيارات المحدودة أمام واشنطن، ومتجاهلين الفرق بين الرغبات والقدرات، رغم ما مرّ أمام أعينهم من إشارة بالغة المغزى مع التوقيع الأميركي على التفاهم حول الملف النووي الإيراني ، رغم الصخب والضجيج «الإسرائيلي» الذي بلغ حدّ القول أمام الكونغرس، أنتم تسعون لتفادي تهديد أمني، لكننا نواجه تهديداً وجودياً، ولم تفلح المساعي «الإسرائيلية» بتغيير الموقف الأميركي، ليس تخلياً عن «إسرائيل» بل لأنّ الخيارات محدودة، ومحكومة بين حدّي التوقيع على التفاهم أو الذهاب للحرب الشاملة.

– بالنسبة لروسيا ذهب هؤلاء أنفسهم لتأويلات وتفسيرات رافقت الحديث عن تنسيق روسي «إسرائيلي» في الأجواء السورية بمنحه أبعاداً تتصل أحياناً بالتوهّم بموافقة روسية على الغارات «الإسرائيلية» التي استهدفت، كما قال «الإسرائيليون» حزب الله، أو تلك التي استهدفت الجيش السوري، وفاتهم التساؤل هل هذا يعني أنّ ردّ حزب الله على الغارات بعملية مزارع شبعا كان برضى روسي أم لاقى اعتراضاً روسياً، ومثله الردود السورية على «إسرائيل» سواء بإطلاق صواريخ نوعية وراء طائراتها المغيرة، أو بإطلاق قذائف تستهدف المواقع «الإسرائيلية» في الجولان المحتلّ، هل كانت برضى روسي أم لاقت اعتراضاً روسياً. فإنّ كانت حركة حزب الله وسورية قد تمّت برضا روسي، فهذا يسقط وهم المكانة التي يفترض هؤلاء بأنها لـ«إسرائيل» لدى روسيا، وإنْ لاقت اعتراضاً روسياً ولم تقم له سورية وحزب الله حساباً، ولم يؤثر ذلك على قرار موسكو بالتعاون النوعي من جانب روسيا مع سورية وحزب الله في معارك كانت المشاركة الروسية فيها حاسمة للفوز بها كمعركة تحرير حلب، فهذا يعني أنّ الاعتراض كان شكلياً، أو أنه نابع من إدراك محدودية القدرة على التأثير من جهة، ومن جهة مقابلة على أ ولوية التعاون مع سورية وحزب الله كمصلحة روسية عليا، على مراعاة الطلبات «الإسرائيلية». وفي الحالين لن تنال «إسرائيل» ما تبغيه من روسيا للحصول على الأمان الذي تريده في سورية، سواء من جانب الدولة السورية أو لجهة مستقبل دور حزب الله ، إما لأنّ روسيا راضية عما يريده السوريون وحزب الله، أو لأنها غير راضية ولا تستطيع فعل شيء، أو لأنّ الشيء الذي يجب أن تفعله يعرّض حلفها مع سورية وحزب الله وإيران لمخاطر تطال مصالحها العليا المتفوّقة على مكانة الحسابات «الإسرائيلية» بالنسبة لروسيا.

– الصحافة «الإسرائيلية» والتعليقات المنشورة فيها عن خطوط «إسرائيل» الحمراء، والزيارات لواشنطن وموسكو، تحفل بالمواقف التي تتوقع الفشل «الإسرائيلي» في سماع ما يرغب مسؤولوها سماعه، فقد ولّى زمن القوة «الإسرائيلية» الذي كان يجعلها جهة يُحسب حسابها ، ويتمّ السعي لاسترضائها، وبين أن تسعى لقلع أشواكها بأيديها وتتورّط في حروب لا طاقة عليها، أو أن تستمع لما قيل إنّها نصيحة الرئيس الروسي لرئيس حكومة الاحتلال، بالاستعداد لمشهد جديد في المنطقة يشكل حزب الله فيه جزءاً طبيعياً من المشهد الإقليمي، والتأقلم مع فكرة التعايش مع هذه الحقيقة، بمثل ما كان على العرب الشاكين من خطر «إسرائيل» خلال خمسين عاماً، أن يستمعوا لمن يقول لهم، إنّ عليهم الاستعداد لتقبّل فكرة أنّ «إسرائيل» لاعب إقليمي جديد في المنطقة، وعليهم التأقلم مع فكرة التعايش مع هذه الحقيقة.

– مقابل هذه العزلة «الإسرائيلية»، تتوسّع إيران ، فهي بلا شك تشهد صعود حلفائها في سورية والعراق ولبنان، وتتجذّر علاقتها بتركيا ، وتتأسّس على مفاهيم مشتركة للأمن القومي بعد سقوط الرهان التركي على إسقاط سورية وظهور مخاطر عدوى الانفصال الكردي. والسعودية التي كانت تضع إيران عدواً وهدفاً للتصعيد والتحشيد، تتبادل مع إيران بعد عيد الأضحى، كما قال وزير الخارجية الإيراني محمد جواد ظريف، بعثات دبلوماسية لتفقد السفارات والقنصليات واحتياجاتها تمهيداً لإعادة فتحها، وهو أمر ليس بالبسيط ولا بالعابر ولا بالروتيني.

– منطقة البحار الخمسة، التي شكّلت أطروحة الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد لمنظومة إقليمية بلا «إسرائيل»، تضمّ الدول المطلة على البحر المتوسط والبحر الأسود والبحر الأحمر وبحر العرب وبحر قزوين، وليس الشرق الأوسط، هي منظومة قيد التشكّل وتنتصر، وفي المقابل تقع «إسرائيل» في الحصار، فهل سيصدّق بعض المأخوذين بخرافة الجبروت «الإسرائيلي» بإمكانية حدوث ذلك؟

