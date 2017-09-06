“Mad Dog” israel straining at the leash to try and drag USA into a war in Syria

“Why Israel needs to prepare America for the Upcoming Conflict in Syria “

Pretty darn presumptuous of Israel, no?

Israel always claims to be looking for peace, yet, always pushes for more and more war!



Will an Israeli move on Syria provide the pretext the US is already looking for?

Or is Israel calling the shots, entirely?

Whatever the case may be… Israel is definitely looking the mad dog.

I don’t think the ‘mad dog’ analogy offends Israeli sensibilities one darn bit!

Excerpts from an oped published in Jerusalem Post:

“An Israeli tipping point may have been reached, forcing Israel to either be resigned to a permanent Iranian presence in Syria or significantly increase its operations in Syria, potentially escalating into a wider regional war” According to Yediot Aharonot, “Russia has reportedly stationed its advanced S-400 anti-missile defense system near an Iranian arms factory in Syria, which allegedly manufactures long-range guided missiles for Hezbollah.” When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu complained to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pravda reported that Putin’s response to Netanyahu’s complaints was “Iran is Russia’s strategic ally in the Middle East.” So will Russia use its S-400 anti-aircraft system against an IAF attack on its Shi’ite allies? A successful Israeli attack would require Israel to knock out any S-400 system defending the target. How would the Russians respond to the deaths of Russian soldiers manning the S-400? Can anyone predict how Trump and co. would respond to an Israeli attack killing Russian soldiers? A regional conflict now becomes a possibility. As former head of the National Security Council Yaakov Amidror said, “At the end of the day it is our responsibility, not the responsibility of the Americans, or the Russians, to guarantee ourselves, and we will take all the measures that are needed for that.” The region could be ignited with a single match. That light could be a significant Israeli attack in Syria in response to the increased military transfers facilitated by a permanent Iranian presence, starting the engine toward a wider regional conflagration.



Doesn’t read to me like Israel is looking for peace. We aren’t even certain Iran will have a “permanent presence in Syria”. How can Israel make that claim?

This is why Israel must prepare its American ally sooner rather than later to know that Israel may not be able to sit idly by while Iran’s uses its new base to transfer more and more powerful weaponry to Hezbollah. An American commitment to back up Israel if Iran does not decrease its presence in Syria would actually decrease the chance for conflict , as knowing the red lines might make Iran think twice before challenging Israel or expanding further into the Golan.

Are you getting a black mail vibe from the statement an American commitment to back up Israel will decrease the chance of conflict… Implied in the statement is no American commitment to Israel, Israel will attack, Syria! There’s that mad dog attitude, again!

Of course this may be, and probably is, exactly what America is hoping for. I do not believe America will stand down regarding Deir ez Zor

The Trump Middle East Israeli-Palestinian peace team should also refocus their efforts away from the improbable quest for conflict resolution and get their head into the real game in the Middle East, Iranian control of Syria, one that could set the region on fire.

Israel never did want the Palestinian issue fairly resolved… I happen to believe the US didn’t want resolution either. That’s why Jared Kushner was on the team.