RT Airs Interview with Hezbollah Second in Command

RT has aired an interview with Sheik Naim Qassem, a major figure inside Hezbollah. Qassem was a founding member of the resistance group and has served as its deputy secretary general since 1991. He is also author of the book, Hizbullah: The Story from Within, published in 2004.

In the interview Qassem discusses the US government’s failure to achieve its regime change objectives in Syria as well as the role played by Israel in the conflict.

“The Americans wanted to use the Islamic state against Syria, but then this monster turned against America, so now they have no choice but to confront it,” he says, and he also voices the view that Israel has played “the main part in Syria’s destruction.”

As I noted in a post yesterday, Israel now seems to be preparing for a new war with Hezbollzah. It has launched a military drill along the Lebanese border that is scheduled to run for the next 10 days and that is described by one report as “its largest military drill in nearly 20 years.” The exercise will involve Israeli land, sea, and air forces simulating an invasion of Lebanon.

That RT would publish an interview with a leading Hezbollah figure at such a time probably is significant. You can go here to access the full report and video.

