Thirty thousand Rohingya Muslims are trapped in the mountains of Myanmar without access to water and food

Tens of thousands of Rohingya Muslims, displaced from their homes after the Myanmar army’s attacks on them, are trapped on the border between Myanmar and Bangladesh, while they are unable to meet their basic needs like water, food and health services.

According to CNN, Myanmar’s military operations are still going and have left hundreds of dead.

Satellite images posted by human rights watch on Saturday show that the Rohingya refugees were forced into displacement because all of their villages have been completely burned down by Myanmar’s army attacks.

Also the United Nations announced on Sunday that, since about ten days ago, more than 75,000 Rohingyas have escaped to Bangladesh, while at least 30,000 Rohingya Muslims are trapped in the highlands and mountains of Rakhine Province of Myanmar without access to food, water and health services.

Rohingyah is a Myanmar Muslim minority known as the most disturbed population of the world, a group of people that Bangladesh considers them from Myanmar origins and Myanmar think of them as Bangladeshi citizens.

