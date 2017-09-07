Hezbollah Bloc: Army-People-Resistance Trilogy is Lebanon’s Defense Strategy

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Lebanon’s Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc hailed on Thursday the victory achieved on the country’s northeastern border against the terrorist group, stressing that the army-people-resistance trilogy has been confirmed as the national defense strategy for it was behind the great achievement of liberating Arsal, Al-Qaa and Ras Baalbek outskirts from ISIL terrorists.

After its meeting, the bloc called on all the Lebanese to protect this victory by stressing the national unity, highlighting the importance of restoring normal ties with Syria.

Hezbollah bloc also called on the Lebanese government to launch a workshop to improve the living conditions of the citizens, stressing that this does not require a long time.

Loyalty to Resistance bloc finally condemned the genocide and exodus committed against the Muslims in Burma, condemning the international silence about the horrible crimes.

Source: Al-Manar Website

Hezbollah, the Lebanese army, the Lebanese people and Lebanon will celebrate a new liberation, the second liberation; this time against the Takfiri groups that occupied parts of eastern and northern Lebanon since the beginning of the Syrian crisis. This is called the second liberation, after the first liberation in the year 2000 when Hezbollah resistance along with the sacrifices of many Lebanese movements and parties forced the Israeli occupation troops to withdraw from south Lebanon and western Bekaa.

The event by itself is a remarkable achievement, and a landmark for all the aforementioned; thanks for the golden equation that has generated victory after victory and ensured lebanon’s safety and sovereignty.

The event will help consolidate the golden equation and present it again and again as indispensable weapon to stand up against all the threats and challenges on all levels. Of course, this is not going to please the Americans and the Israelis, and their allies in the region, countries or groups. This is because they took ISIL defeat as theirs and feel the great loss of a strategic tool that helped them carry out their plots and conspiracies for a while. It is very important at this point to remind that ISIL is a US-made tool, it was invented to cause all the disturbances in the Arab and Islamic world and to distort the image of Islam and Muslims not only in the eyes and minds of the Westerners, but also to affect the Muslim young generations and make them detest Islam as a religion that preaches hatred and violence.

Many evidences and testimonies have been presented by scores of Western persons; intellectuals and officials that the group was founded and funded by the CIA to promote a version of Islam that would necessarily fit the American agenda in the region.

The American officials have always waged a psychological war for ISIL and warned that it would take long years before it could be eradicated.

Coming back to Lebanon, the Lebanese, though they made a lot of sacrifices and paid a heavy price because of the aggressions and massacres of the Takfiri groups, yet, they deservingly though, have the right to celebrate their victory against ISIL and other Takfiri groups. The Lebanese should feel proud because their army and resistance have been able to emerge triumphant against those groups. This is a time to honor the sacrifices of the army and the resistance, a time to celebrate the victory and a time to draw a new lesson about how important is our unity to bring more achievements and victories to Lebanon and the Lebanese.

Source: Al-Manar Website

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Axis of Resistance, Hezbollah, ISIL, Lebanon, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel |