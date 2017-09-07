Identities of Slain Soldiers Confirmed: Lebanese Army Commander

September 6, 2017

Army Commander General Joseph Aoun

Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, informed the families of servicemen held hostage by ISIL Takfiri group that the DNA tests confirmed the identities of their sons.

During a closed-door meeting held at the Defense Ministry in Yarze, General Aoun officially announced the results of the DNA tests that proved that the bodies discovered earlier on the border with Syria belonged to their sons.

The announcement had been made in presence of the government commissioner to the military court, Judge Sakr Sakr, and the doctor who supervised the tests, National News Agency reported.

“The funeral will take place on Friday 8 September at the Ministry of Defense in Yarze,” NNA added.

Source: NNA

