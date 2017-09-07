Israel Responds To Syrian Army Advance Against ISIS In Deir Ezzor, Strikes Syrian Military Facility In Masyaf

On September 7, the Israeli Air Force’s warplanes conducted a missile strike on an alleged “chemical weapons plant” in the town of Masyaf located west of Hama city in central Syria, pro-Israeli media reported.
According to other sources, the missiles hit a medium-range ballistic missiles plant located in the area. Earlier this year, Israel repeatedly claimed that Iran was building missile plants in Syria.
The Syrian Defense Ministry said the missile strike was made from the Lebanese airspace at 02:42 local time and hit a military facility in the area. 2 Syrian soldiers were killed as a result of the incident.
So far, Israel has refused to comment on the reports to the media.
An alleged photo from the scene:
The Israeli missile strike took place amid an intense fighting between the Syrian Army and ISIS in the province of Deir Ezzor where government forces were aiming to liberate the provincial capital from terrorists.
The Syrian Defense Ministry said that the Israeli move was aimed at supporting ISIS.
Israeli missiles strike Syrian military in Masyaf, 2 soldiers killed: confirmed
According to the Syrian Arab Army’s official statement, the Israeli missiles killed at least two soldiers and several more were wounded after the missiles scored direct hits on their intended targets.
Syria’s general command has warned of “dangerous repercussions of this aggressive action to the security and stability of the region” while reiterating its “resolve and determination to crush terrorism and uproot it from all the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic” regardless of the terrorist groups’ allegiances and sources of support.
This latest attack by the Israeli forces comes just 48 hours after the Syrian Arab Army achieved a strategic victory against the Islamic State (ISIL) in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.
الجيش السوري: الطائرات الإسرائيلية استهدفت موقعاً عسكرياً بالقرب من مصياف
الجيش السوري يعلن في بيان له أن طائرات العدو الإسرائيلي أطلقت عدة صواريخ من الأجواء اللبنانية استهدفت أحد المواقع العسكرية بالقرب من مصياف، ما أدى إلى وقوع خسائر مادية واستشهاد عنصرين داخله.
أصدرت القيادة العامة للجيش والقوات المسلحة في سوريا بياناً صباح الخميس جاء فيه أن طيران العدو الإسرائيلي “أقدم عند الساعة 2.42 فجر اليوم على إطلاق عدة صواريخ من الأجواء اللبنانية استهدفت أحد مواقعنا العسكرية بالقرب من مصياف (جنوب غرب مدينة حماة ) ما أدى إلى وقوع خسائر مادية واستشهاد عنصرين في الموقع”.
وأضاف “يأتي هذا العدوان في محاولة يائسة لرفع معنويات عصابات ” داعش” الإرهابية المنهارة بعد الانتصارات الساحقة التي يحقهها الجيش العربي السوري ضد الإرهاب على أكثر من اتجاه, ويؤكد دعم “إسرائيل” المباشر لتنظيم “داعش” وغيره من التنظيمات الإرهابية الأخرى.
وختم بالقول “إن القيادة العامة للجيش والقوات المسلحة إذ تحذر من التداعيات الخطيرة لمثل هذه الأعمال العدوانية على أمن واستقرار المنطقة, تؤكد عزمها وتصميمها على سحق الإرهاب واجتثاثه من جميع أراضي الجمهورية العربية السورية مهما تعددت وتنوعت أشكال الدعم المقدم لهذه العصابات الإرهابية”.
وفي السياق، نقلت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية عن محافل سياسية في اسرائيل تقديرها بأن “الغارة في سوريا هي رسالة إلى إيران”.
