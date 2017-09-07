Israel Responds To Syrian Army Advance Against ISIS In Deir Ezzor, Strikes Syrian Military Facility In Masyaf

South Front

On September 7, the Israeli Air Force’s warplanes conducted a missile strike on an alleged “chemical weapons plant” in the town of Masyaf located west of Hama city in central Syria, pro-Israeli media reported.

According to other sources, the missiles hit a medium-range ballistic missiles plant located in the area. Earlier this year, Israel repeatedly claimed that Iran was building missile plants in Syria.

The Syrian Defense Ministry said the missile strike was made from the Lebanese airspace at 02:42 local time and hit a military facility in the area. 2 Syrian soldiers were killed as a result of the incident.

So far, Israel has refused to comment on the reports to the media.

An alleged photo from the scene:

The Israeli missile strike took place amid an intense fighting between the Syrian Army and ISIS in the province of Deir Ezzor where government forces were aiming to liberate the provincial capital from terrorists.

The Syrian Defense Ministry said that the Israeli move was aimed at supporting ISIS.

——