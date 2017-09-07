Overview Of Battle For Deir Ezzor City On September 7, 2017 (Maps, Photos, Videos)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) Tiger Forces and 5th Assault Corps as well as the Republican Guard have repelled all ISIS counter-attacks and secured a corridor to the Syrian city of Deir Ezzor.

Following this success, govrnment forces have continued their efforts to secure the Sukhna-Deir Ezzor highway and the western part of Deir Ezzor city.

The village of Ash Sholah remains a key battleground at the Sukhna-Deir Ezzor highway. The SAA is attempting to secure the area under a coonstant ISIS pressure. However, despite multiple airstrikes by Russian and Syrian warplanes on ISIS units the village is till contested.

ISIS fiercely battles for Ash Sholah because if this point is fully secured by the SAA government forces will have an opportunity to put an additional pressure on ISIS terrorists insdie Deir Ezzor.

Meanwhile, reports appeared that government forces, led by the Tiger Forces, have launched an effort aimed at capturing the Fusayyat Mountain located west of the Deir Ezzor-Maadan highway. Controlling the mountain the SAA will be able to secure the northern flank of the assault force that have linked with the defenders of Deir Ezzor west of the 137th Brigade Base.

Government forces are clashing with ISIS near Deir Ezzor:

An intense fighting is also ongoing inside the 137th Brigade Base area. Government forces have reportedly seized the Raqqah bridge and the Hjaif Hill in the base area. This advance is a part of a wider effort aimed at expanding the government-held corridor west of Deir Ezzor.

Meanwhile, a humanitarian operation has been launched in order to deliver all needed aid to civilians in the city. At least one humanitarian convoy have been sent from the government-held area in Homs to the city of Deir Ezzor.

Gen Suheil al-Hassan, a commander of the SAA Tiger Forces, is in the 137th Brigade Base in Deir Ezzor city:

A government humanitarian aid convoy is heading from Homs to Deir Ezzor:

