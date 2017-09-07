RELIGIOUS LEADER AL-ZENKI MOVEMENT: HAYAT TAHRIR AL-SHAM WANTED POLITICAL RELATIONS WITH IRAN

Posted on by martyrashrakat

On Wednesday, Hussam Atrash one of the religious leaders of Nour al-Din al-Zenki Movement posted a series of tweets in which he accused Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leadership of conspiring to establish relationship with Iran. Atrash also accused HTS leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani of planning to eliminate Ahrar al-Sham Movement.

The Nour al-Din al-Zenki Movement is a Sunni Islamist rebel group involved in the Syrian Civil War. Between 2014 and 2015, it was part of the Syrian Revolutionary Command Council and recipient of U.S.-made BGM-71 TOW anti-tank missiles. In 2014, it was reportedly one of the most influential factions in Aleppo. According to the Amnesty International, the Nour al-Din al-Zenki Movement, along with the 16th Division, the Levant Front, Ahrar al-Sham, and the al-Nusra Front, were involved in abduction and torture of journalists and humanitarian workers in rebel-held Aleppo during 2014 and 2015. Nour al-Din al-Zenki, along with the Abu Amara Brigades, has been accused of executing people by throwing them down buildings when they still controlled Aleppo On 19 July 2016, during the Aleppo offensive, a video emerged that appeared to show al-Zenki fighters recording themselves taunting and later beheading a Palestinian boy named Abdullah Tayseer Al Issa. In the video, they claim he had been captured while fighting with the pro-government militia Liwa al-Quds. Liwa al-Quds denied this, and claimed instead that Al Issa was a 12-year-old Palestinian refugee from a poor family who had been kidnapped.

Atrash said that al-Julani suggested opening relations with Iran twice. al-Julani also criticized the Turkish policies in Syrian according to one of Atrash’s tweets.

“Turks are stupid in politics, while the Iranians understand politics and stand with their allies” al-Julani said in one of HTS meeting according to Atrash.

Follow حسام ابراهيم أطرش @hossamalatrash1 وقال بالعبارة أن الاتراك جحاش بالسياسة واما ايران فهم يفهمون بالسياسة وييقفون مع حلفائهم وقال نقتصر مع تركياللحد الذي نستطيع به إدخال الجرحى

Moreover, Atrash also claimed that al-Julani openly called to eliminate Ahrar al-Sham Movement in one of HTS leadership meetings. Atrash claimed that al-Golan said he was ready to negotiate with the Syrian minorities – Alawite, Druze and Christens – if he successfully eliminated Ahrar al-Sham.

Atrash also criticized HTS security measures and said that most of HTS commanders don’t know who are their leaders. Furthermore, Atrash claimed that “Abu Maria al-Khatani” a high ranked commander of HTS told him that all of al-Qaeda commanders in Iraq are agents of foreign intelligence services.

It’s impossible to confirm Atrash claims, however so far HTS didn’t deny any of his accusations. Atrash indeed had contact with HTS leadership when Nour al-Din al-Zenki Movement was part of HTS before it defects on July 20.

توجهت قيادة ميليشيات مايسمى “حركة نور الدين الزنكي” اتهامات لمايسمونه القائد العسكري العام لـميليشيات “هيئة تحرير الشام”، أبو محمد الجولاني بالعمالة والتنسيق مع ايران

وبحسب الحدث نيوز على صفحة مايسمى الشرعي في ميليشيات “الزنكي” المدعو حسام أطرش اليوم، الأربعاء 6 أيلول فقد توجهه بالكلام الى مسلحي “الهيئة” بالقول إن “أميركم الجولاني طرح في مجلس شورى الهيئة ولمرتين اثنتين فتح علاقات سياسية مع إيران وناقش مجلس الشورى بذلك، وكان بين الطرح والطرح شهر وألحّ بذلك”. وأضاف في تغريدة اخرى على تويتر نقلها بعض اعضاء الهيئة ، أن الجولاني “قال بالعبارة إن الاتراك جحاش بالسياسة، وأما إيران فهم يفهمون بالسياسة، ويقفون مع حلفائهم، وقال نقتصر مع تركيا للحد الذي نستطيع به إدخال الجرحى”. وتساءل أطرش مخاطبًا عناصر “الهيئة”، “هل تعلمون من هي قيادتكم و من أين تتلقى أوامرها؟ (…) هل تعلمون أن أمراءكم بالصف الأول لا يعلم ولا واحد اسم الآخر؟”. وأضاف “أما سألتم أنفسكم كيف تصل 100 مليون دولار بصفقة الفوعة وكفريا إلى يد الجولاني؟”، معتبرًا أن “الطريق الوحيد لإيصالها هي” إيران أو الدولة السورية” وفق قوله. واعتبر أن “الجولاني يتخلص من كل رجل يمكن أن ينازعه القرار بالمستقبل، وكان آخرهم أبو الخير نائب أيمن الظواهري الذي لا أحد يعرف وجهه إلا قله”. وقال أن “الجولاني قال في مجلس الشورى اسمحوا لي بالقضاء على أحرار الشام، وأنا مستعد للجلوس مع جميع الطوائف لإنشاء إدارة مدنية”. تجدر الاشارة ان هذه الاتهامات تأتي بالتزامن مع توتر تشهده محافظة إدلب بين “الزنكي” و”تحرير الشام”، على خلفية مقتل قيادي في “الحركة” على يد عناصر من “الهيئة”. كما يذكر ان ميليشيات “الزنكي” انشقت عن “تحرير الشام” خلال الاقتتال الأخير الذي شهدته محافظة إدلب، وأعلنت وقوفها على الحياد كقوة فصل بين الطرفين المتنازعين (تحرير الشام، أحرار الشام).

