SYRIAN WAR REPORT – SEPTEMBER 7, 2017: SYRIAN ARMY ADVANCES ALONG SUKHNA-DEIR EZZOR HIGHWAY

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies have liberated Abu Dali, Masud, Abu Rimal, Hamadat al Amr, and Al Marami from ISIS in the eastern Hama countryside. Now, clashes are ongoing in the vicinity of Suhah.

The Russian Aerospace Forces have conducted 329 strikes, destroying 27 armored vehicles, 48 pickups mounted with heavy weapons, and over 1,000 militants during the operation in the area of Uqayribat, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In Deir Ezzor province, the SAA has repelled all ISIS counter-attacks and secured a corridor to the provincial capital. Government forces have also continued their efforts to secure the Sukhna-Deir Ezzor highway and the western part of Deir Ezzor.

Separately, a humanitarian operation has been launched in order to deliver all needed aid to civilians in the city.

On September 5th, representatives of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) groups in Eastern Qalamoun signed an agreement with Syrian and Russian officials to establish a de-escalation zone in the Rif Dimashq Governorate. The de-escalation zone includes al-Dumayr, al-Ruhaybah, Jayrud, al- Mansoura, and al- Nasiriyah, as well as the Mansoura and al-Mughr mountain areas. The Russian Military Police will be deployed around the zone and a mechanism for humanitarian aid deliveries will be established in the area.

On September 6th, another de-escalation zone was established around Tell Rifaat town east of Afrin city in the northern Aleppo countryside. This de-escalation zone will include Tell Rifaat town and other Arabian villages under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) east of Afrin.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the goal of the zone is to prevent provocations and clashes between the FSA and the SDF. Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, Colonel General Sergey Rudskoy said that the SAA deployed in the area and that the SDF left it.

However, the FSA operation room “Ahl Adar” operating in northern Aleppo announced that it is not going to follow the agreement and will continue military operations in the area. The FSA activity will depend on Turkey’s ability and will to push its proxies to follow the agreement.

The SDF, backed up by the US-led coalition, continued clashing with ISIS in Moroor and Nahdah districts in the southern part of Raqqah city. Some 47 ISIS members were reportedly killed in the recent clashes.

On Thursday, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies expanded a corridor to the 137th Brigade Base and captured 10km-wide area around the road from ISIS, according to the Hezbollah media wing in Syria. The media added that the SAA fully secured the road after it captured all the heights on the both sides of it.

The SAA also advanced from al-Sunuf hill north of Deir Ezzor city towards the Aaiash area and captured the Raqqa bridge and a gas station in the northwestern Deir Ezzor countryside.

The SAA is entering Deir Ezzor city:

Russian and Syrian warplanes conducted dozens of airstrikes on ISIS positions in Deir Ezzor city in order to support the SAA advance, according to pro-government sources. The SAA media department released a video of Russian and Syrian airstrike on ISIS vehicles around Deir Ezzor city.

In a related development, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) announced that 7 civilians were killed and 29 others were injured in a mortar attack of ISIS on Harabesh district in the southern part of Deir Ezzor city.

Meanwhile, more Liwa al-Quds units deployed to Deir Ezzor in order to combat ISIS terrorists in its countryisde.

Following a successfull advance aimed at expanding the government-held corridor to Deir Ezzor city, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), Liwa al-Quds and other pro-government factions pushed towards the ISIS-held village of Ayyash located northwest of the city.

According to pro-government sources, the goal of this push is to take control over Ayyash and to prepare for a wider effort to secure the entire northwestern flank of Deir Ezzor.

An intense fighting is now ongoing between the SAA and ISIS south of the village.

