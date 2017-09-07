Ynet: Hezbollah’s Future Is Still Bright

Yoav Zitun

06-09-2017 | 11:39

Hezbollah seems to be tiptoeing towards becoming the Middle East’s second strongest army, Yoav Zitun wrote for ynetnews.

According to the writer, the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces’ [IOF] widespread combined arms exercise that began Tuesday in the occupied territories’ northern region comes on the heels of the Zionist army coming to terms with the fact the next war in the northern sector versus Israel’s main enemy-Hezbollah-will differ from what was planned a few years ago in light of the rapid-fire changes in Syria and Lebanon.



According to the website, the axis that Hezbollah makes up is inching ever closer to growing in strength.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is waging a successful war against Daesh [the Arabic acronym for the terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] on the Syria-Lebanon border and even closes prisoner-swap deals with them.

Hezbollah’s learning curve, despite the difficulties, has become one of its stronger suits. Deemed by some in the IOF as the “second-strongest army in the Middle East”, Hezbollah is now capable of waging regimental war and utilizing offensive drones, along with efficient intelligence gathering and using attack tunnels and caves, Zitun added.

It also fires both small arms and artillery while using tanks, all the while growing its ranks rapidly and expertly by 4,000 men in a specific area-as it has done only recently against Daesh.



Source: Ynetnews.com

