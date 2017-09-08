Units from the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces and Al-Qassem Group of the Republican Guard managed to impose fire control over this road after advancing from the strategic hilltop of Talat ‘Alloush towards the Deir Ezzor Military Airport.

The Syrian Arab Army is now attempting to take control of the road in order to officially lift the siege on the airport and expel the terrorist group from this part of the province.

Once the siege on the Deir Ezzor Airport is lifted, the Syrian Arab Army will attempt to liberate the Islamic State’s last pocket in the northwestern part of the province.