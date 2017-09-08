Israel Launches New Attack on Syria

Wouldn’t you know it? Just as the Syrian Army has emerged victorious over ISIS in Deir Ezzor, Israel has launched a fresh attack upon Syria. ABC News and other mainstream outlets are reporting a Zionist airstrike upon a facility in Masyaf, a town in Hama Province near the Mediterranean Coast.

Apparently the pretext for the attack is that the target is linked to chemical weapons production…or else it is a “military facility” of some sort–nobody seems to quite have the story straight at this point. Conveniently this comes just as Israel is conducting large-scale military exercises along the Lebanon border and also one day after the UN released a report claiming Syrian responsibility for the alleged chemical weapons attack back in April which prompted Donald Trump to fire off 59 Tomahawk missiles.

Reportedly the latest airstrike by Israel has killed two Syrian soldiers.

From SANA:

Damascus, SANA –Syria demanded UN Security Council to condemn the Israeli repeated aggressions on the country and take an immediate and decisive measure to halt them in accordance with its resolutions related to combating terrorism, warning of the catastrophic consequences of such attacks which complement the ISIS crimes and practices to escalate the situation and fuel the region and the world.

” At 02:42 a.m. on Thursday September, 7th, 2017 , the Israeli warplanes targeted one of the Syrian military positions near Misyaf in Hama province with several missiles, killing two army personnel and causing material damage to the site, the Ministry said in two letters addressed to UN Secretary General the Chairman of the UN Security Council.

The Ministry added that the new Israeli attack aims at raising the morale of its agents represented by the terrorist groups which are carrying out its aggressive agenda and in response to the great achievements made by the Syrian Arab army and its allies in their war on terrorism, the last of which is breaking the 3-year ISIS siege of Deir Ezzor city.

The repeated Israeli attacks have become systematic behavior with the aim of protecting Jabhat al-Nusra and ISIS terrorists, said the ministry, noting that it is unacceptable that the UNSC has not taken decisive measures to put an end to such flagrant attacks.

It concluded that any attack against the Syrian Arab army forms a direct support to terrorism, taking into account that the Syrian Arab army is fighting terrorism on behalf of the entire world.

The Ministry called upon the UNSC and countries which have an impact on the Israeli entity to immediately condemn those attacks and halt them in order to defend security and stability and protect the lives of people all around the world from terrorism.

R.Raslan/Mazen

Apparently no response from Russia (as per usual).

It was a bit over a week ago that Syrian Girl commented–correctly as it turns out–on signs pointing to a possible new Israeli attack upon Syria. Here are a couple of her most recent tweets: