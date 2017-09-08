Lebanon Pays Tribute for Slain Soldiers in Official, Popular Funeral

08-09-2017 | 14:35
Lebanon held a state funeral for 10 of its soldiers captured and killed by Takfiri terrorists in the border area of Arsal between 2014 and 2017.
A large crowd of Lebanese people paid tribute to the bodies of the 10 soldiers at a Friday ceremony at the Defense Ministry near the capital city of Beirut.
The ceremony was also attended by Prime Minister Saad Hariri, President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, army commanders and political figures.
Lebanon declared Friday a national day of mourning with government organizations, banks, schools and businesses closed as a sign of respect.
“Our joy in the victory over terrorism remains sorrowful for we were hoping that we manage to free you unharmed from the hands of the terrorism so that you may return to your Army and families in order to participate with us in this historic achievement,” President Aoun said during his speech at the funeral ceremony.
Daesh [the Arabic acronym for the Takfiri terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] and other terror outfits broke into Lebanon in 2014, taking over the border town of Arsal.
They were ousted from the town, but started taking positions close to Ras Baalbeck, another border town, which has been the focus of the recent counterterrorism operations.
The soldiers were kidnapped by Takfiri militants during the border raid in 2014. Two of them were killed the same year, while the fate of the remaining eight was unknown until late July when the militants agreed to reveal their burial place as part of a ceasefire deal with Lebanon and its Hezbollah resistance movement.
Under the deal, a convoy of Daesh militants and their families left areas on the Lebanon-Syria border.
The deal came after the Lebanese army, backed by Hezbollah, conducted successful military operations on the border areas.
Lebanon Holds State Funeral in Honor of Martyred Soldiers
September 8, 2017
Lebanon bids farewell to soldiers who were killed by ISIL Takfiri group in a state funeral at Defense Ministry in Yarze.
Lebanese officials including top three leaders attended the funeral to pay tribute to 10 slain soldiers, whose remains were discovered following “Fajr Al-Joroud” operation which was launched by the Lebanese army earlier in August in a bid to liberate Ras Baalbek and Qaa outskirts from ISIL Takfiri group.
The ten soldiers were abducted in 2014 as the army engaged in a battle against ISIL and Nusra Front in the eastern border town of Arsal.
As the coffins of the soldiers arrived at the Defense Ministry, 21-gun salute was fired in honor of the martyrs. The army commander, General Joseph Aoun then gave military awards to the families of soldiers.
General Aoun hailed the victory of “Fajr Al-Joroud” operation, stressing the military’s determination to wipe out terror from the country.
He noted that the battle against ISIL took place in Ras Baalbek and Qaa outskirt because of sovereign decision taken by the government. On the other hand, the army commander stressed high readiness of the military in face of Israeli threats.
For his part, President Michel Aoun promised families of the slain soldiers to go ahead with a probe into the abduction operation and the killing of their sons.
President Aoun praised the soldiers sacrifices, vowing to confront terrorism.
Source: Al-Manar
Related Videos
Related Articles
- Identities of Slain Soldiers Confirmed: Lebanese Army Commander
- Ashraf Rifi Delivery Service: Smuggling money to the army kidnappers in Ersal?
- Saudi Arabia hinders fights against militants on the outskirts of Ersal
- Ersal awaits the next battle
- Nasser Kandil: Syria and Lebanon, Between Mleha and Ersal سوريا ولبنان .. بين المليحة وعرسال
- Lebanese state abandons security personnel kidnapped in Ersal
- Syria Kills Dozens of Arsal Fleeing Takfiris, Leb. Army Patrols in Town
- Ersal: Daash Land in Lebanon – A must see
- Saudi Arabia, No Thanks! لا شكراً… لكم
- Hariri returns to Lebanon (NOT VIA DAMASCUS) wearing his jacket and armed by a billion Saudi petrodollars
Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, Future Movement, Hariri, ISIL, Lebanon, Lebanon's army, March 14 Movement, Saudia, USA | Tagged: Ersal |
Leave a Reply