Syria urges UN to put an end to the illegal Israeli violations of its airspace and bombing its military positions

Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has sent letters to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the President of the UN Security Council in order to protest the illegal Israeli aggression on one of the Syrian Army positions near the town of Masyaf in western Syria.

“The repeated Israeli attacks have become systematic and their only purpose is to protect the terrorists of ISIS and Al Nusra Front. It is unacceptable that the UN Security Council has not taken any action so far that would to put an end to these blatant attacks that allow Israel to protect the terrorists”, a part of the letters read. The Foreign Ministry noted the Syrian Army is largely responsible for destruction of ISIS terrorism, a thing that greatly benefits the whole world. The General Command of the Syrian Army and the Armed Forces issued a statement on Thursday morning, confirming the violation of Syrian airspace by IAF and striking a military position near the town of Masyaf at 2:45 am earlier today, causing the death of two soldiers and wounding several others.

