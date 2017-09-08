Who is Behind “Human Rights Abuses” in Syria? Blaming Assad for Crimes Committed by US Sponsored Terrorists

The COI’s mandate is investigating human rights abuses. Its reports hugely biased, consistently blaming Assad for US-supported terrorists’ high crimes.

Earlier he accused the COI of “deliberately blowing things out of proportion when displaying its findings, also fully disregarding or downplaying core issues,” adding:

”There are blood-curdling scenes that flagrantly contravene the Syrians’ dignity and human rights regarding the crimes of the armed terrorist groups, ranging from eating human flesh, cutting throats, mutilating bodies, beheadings on sectarian and confessional grounds, throwing bodies from rooftops to committing hundreds of suicide bombings using car bombs in populated areas, recruiting children, abducting and slaughtering clergymen, assassinating scholars in mosques, issuing instigative fatwas on ‘sexual jihad,’ killing children on the charges of infidelity, robbing factories and transporting them to Turkey.”

The COI largely ignores them, despite indisputable evidence. On Wednesday, a commission report disgracefully lied, saying the following:

“Government forces continued to deliberately target civilians, including through the use of chemical weapons against civilians in opposition-held areas.” “As part of an aerial campaign in northern Hama and southern Idlib, on 4 April the Syrian air force used sarin in Khan Shaykhun, killing over 80 people, most of whom were women and children.” “The aerial campaign also targeted medical facilities throughout the area, resulting in a severe weakening of their ability to provide assistance to victims of the sarin attack and a consequent increase in the number of civilian casualties.” “In Idlib, Hamah, and eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syrian forces used weaponized chlorine. These attacks constitute clear violations of international humanitarian law and the Convention on Chemical Weapons…”

Fact: Syrian and Russian aerial operations scrupulously try minimizing civilian casualties, avoiding them if possible. No evidence suggests otherwise – none indicating deliberate attacks on civilians or nonmilitary related targets, a US specialty.

Fact: Syrian forces had nothing to do with the Kahn Sheikhoun incident – a false flag amplified by fake photos and video images.

Fact: No evidence indicates a sarin gas attack occurred. So-called rescuers operated without masks or other protective clothing.

Fact: No OPCW or other on-site inspections were conducted – nothing to determine if an attack actually happened. It was fake – a false flag, America’s main tactic of choice to blame its crimes and ones committed by ISIS and other terrorist groups it supports on Syrian forces.

Fact: Syria destroyed its chemical weapon arsenal under OPCW supervision. Only terrorists have CWs – supplied by Saudi Arabia, Turkey and perhaps the USA. Pentagon contractors trained terrorists on use of these weapons in Jordan, likely CIA operatives and US special forces involved.

Fact: Claims about Syrian use of CWs is a US-manufactured hoax. No evidence suggests Kahn Sheikhoun residents were victims of sarin, or any other CW.

Fact: All claims of Syrian use of CWs were fabricated. In all instances, US-supported terrorists were responsible when attacks occurred, not government forces.

The COI called US aggression on Syria “civil war.” There’s nothing “civil” about it.

The commission’s latest report cited 33 CW attacks since March 2011, when conflict began – falsely accusing Syria of 27 incidents, “including 7 between March 1 and July 7” this year, adding:

“The report stated it was not able to identify perpetrators of the six other attacks.”

Since established in August 2011, the COI consistently and disgracefully blamed Syria and Russia for crimes committed by US-led coalition forces and terrorists they support.

Almost as an after thought in its latest report, the commission “found that US forces failed to take all feasible precautions to protect civilians and civilian objects when attacking alleged terrorists and destroying part of a mosque complex in al-Jinah, Aleppo in March, in violation of international humanitarian law,” adding:

“Investigations are ongoing into allegations that international coalition airstrikes, carried out as part of the on-going offensive to repel ISIL from (Raqqa), have resulted – and continue to result -in increasingly alarming numbers of civilians casualties.”

In Iraq and Syria, US-led terror-bombing massacred thousands of civilians, likely tens of thousands, targeting them indiscriminately, killing dozens or more daily, destroying vital infrastructure – high crimes of war and against humanity.

The COI suppressed the gravity of what’s gone on, continuing horrendously in Raqqa – refusing to accuse Washington and its coalition allies of indisputable Nuremberg-level high crimes.

Instead, it largely blamed Syrian and allied forces valiantly defending the country – a noble undertaking warranting high praise, not condemnation.

