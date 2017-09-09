BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:25 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is making significant progress in the outskirts of Deir Ezzor City, liberating site-after-site from the crumbling Islamic State (ISIL) forces near the military airport.

Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces managed to liberate the large hilltop overlooking the cemetery, leaving them within striking distance of the Deir Ezzor Military Airport for the first time in nine months.

According to a military source, the Syrian Arab Army is now less than 1km away from the Deir Ezzor Military Airport and can see the troops inside this imperative installation near the provincial capital.

The lifting of the siege on the Deir Ezzor Military Airport is part of the recently launched offensive dubbed “Operation Assad Leap,” which is solely focused on liberating this area and freeing the besieged troops there.

More to follow