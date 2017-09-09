Qatar needs Jews on its side

On September 5, O’Dwyer, PR magazine reported that Qatar has retained the services of an American Jew public relations firm Stonington Strategy, to lobby for Qatari interests as result of the siege of the oil-rich Sheikhdom by Saudi Arabi and its regional clients.

Qatar government has agreed to pay US$50,000 per month to Canadian-born Jew millionaire Nicholas David Muzin, a Republican political strategist, founded the Stonington Strategy. The firm provided PR services to a number of pro-Israel Republican and Democrat politician and Jewish lobby groups.

Muzin was the driving force behind a coalition of more than 50 pro-Israel groups, including Tea Party, Evangelical and Jewish organizations, to oppose the Iran nuclear deal.

“Engagement with Qatar can only be in the best interests of the United States and the Jewish community, as we cannot allow Qatar to be ostracized by its neighbors and pushed into Iran’s sphere of influence,” claimed Muzin.

After Turkish and Kuwait mediation failed to resolve Saudi-Qatar conflict – the Qatari ‘royals’ have come to the conclusion that since Zionist entity is behind the Saudi siege only organized Jewry could get them out of Arab isolation.

Muzin is a close friend and fundraiser for Sen. Ted Cruz. Both view Islamic Iran being greatest threat to Israel due to its support for Assad, Hizbullah and Hamas. Muzin is a former senior adviser to Sen. John McCain.

One of Muzin’s famous client had been Chicago-based Indian-US Hindutva billionaire Shalabh Kumar – the founder-chairman of Republican Hindu Coalition and an ardent Donald Trump, Narendra Modi supporter based on their common hatred toward Muslims. He donated US$1.1 million to Trump presidential campaign.

Muzin will advise Qatar ‘royals’ on ways to build a closer relationship with the United States and improve ties with the Jewish community world-wide. He will explore opportunities for political, cultural and economic cooperation with the US and Israel, especially in the areas of trade, real estate, job creation and technology.

World’s dictators, royals, mass-murderers, and terrorist organizations have long realized that in order to win Israeli and US lawmakers’ favors – they have to sleep in bed with the organized Jewry. Saudi ‘royals’ gave US$16 billion to Israel in order to keep their war on Iran. Paul Kagame, president of Rwanda became Netanyahu’s best African ally in order to whitewash his mass killing of African people. Even Iranian terrorist group MEK has courted American and French Jewish lobby groups.

Western colonists created Arab puppet regimes have always courted American Jewish groups and mass-media not to criticize their hundred-billion-dollars arms purchase from the US, UK and France to defend their illegal dynasties and wage US-Israel’s proxy wars in the Muslim world.