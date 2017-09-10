Army restores control over al-Tharda mountain range Deir Ezzor , regains control over 3 villages in Homs

Deir Ezzor/ Homs, SANA- Units of Syrian Arab Army operating on al-Sukhna-Deir Ezzor axis met with the army units positioned in al-Panorama area on the outskirts of Deir Ezzor.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said that the army units advancing from the direction of al-Sukhna-Deir Ezzor axis met with the army units positioned in al-Panorama area on the outskirts of the city of Deir Ezzor after they had arrived earlier to the Regiment 137 area, inflicting heavy losses upon their ISIS.

The reporter added that many of ISIS terrorists fled towards al-Mayadin city in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor after the Syrian Arab Army and the allies restored control over al-Sukhna-Deir Ezzor highway and as a result of the of the fighting and the bombardment of ISIS gatherings in the vicinity of al-Tharda Mountains on several axes.

Earlier, a military source told SANA that army units, in cooperation with the allies’ forces, reached the Regiment 137 and the area of al-Panorama after engaging in violent clashes with ISIS terrorists as scores of terrorists were killed and injured.

The source added that the operations of the army resulted in expanding the area over which the army established control along with dismantling the landmines and the car bombs planted by ISIS terrorists at the International Highway in a step towards opening it for the traffic.

In the same context, army units carried out a special operation and were able to cordon off scores of ISIS terrorists and several sites in the surroundings of al-Taim oil field.

Meanwhile, SANA’s reporter said that army units expanded the safe area around Deir Ezzor Airport few hours after meeting the guards of the Airport and breaking the siege imposed by ISIS terrorists on the Airport and the neighboring residential areas.

The reporter added that the army in cooperation with the allies and the supporting forces which entered the Airport on Saturday evening carried out intensive operations against the ISIS gatherings and positions and established control over the battalions of Sriti and al-Haras al-Jumhouri and the areas of the factories and al-Maqaber “cemeteries” and they expanded the safe area around the military airport and the neighborhoods of al-Tahtouh and Hrabesh.

The army engineering units are currently dismantling the landmines planted by ISIS terrorists at the sides of the road connecting the Airport and Deir Ezzor City and they are preparing for receiving the aids through the land roads to the Airport and the civilians in the neighborhoods of Hrabesh and al-Tahtouh, according to the reporter.

Meanwhile, civil sources from Deir Ezzor countryside confirmed that large groups of ISIS terrorists including some of their prominent leaders fled away.

The sources added that ISIS terrorist organization ousted a number of its leaders from their posts and it executed about 27 of its terrorists on charges of mass escape from the city of Al-Bukmal and the villages of Hasrat, al-Jalaa and al-Salihyia.

Homs

Army regains control over 3 villages in Homs’s Jebb Jarrah

Homs, SANA – Units of the Syrian Arab Army continued their military operations against the remaining ISIS terrorists in the besieged area of Jebb al-Jarrah in the eastern countryside of Homs.

SANA correspondent in Homs said that units of the army, in cooperation with the allied forces, continued their operations successfully against ISIS in the area of Jebb al-Jarrah in the eastern countryside, and regained control over Rahoum, Abu Hawadid and Fao Shawish villages.

He pointed out that the operations resulted in the death and injury of many ISIS terrorists and the destruction of an amount of weapons and equipment that were in their possession, indicating that the engineering units are removing mines and explosive devices planted by the terrorist organization, in a desperate attempt to block the advance of the Syrian Arab army in the region.

On Saturday, army units, in cooperation with the backup forces, restored full control over the villages of Um Sahrij, al-Harsh, Allam Sharqi, Khirbet Jebb Habal and Khirbet al-Haiwaniyeh in the eastern countryside of Homs in the framework of continuous operations to fully eradicate terrorism from the eastern countryside and declare the province of Homs completely free of ISIS terrorists.

