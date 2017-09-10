THE ‘UMAR DAQNEESH PROPAGANDA FIASCO; 3 DAYS TO LIBERATION AS CITIZENS CHEER THE SYRIAN ARMY; U.S. EVACUATES ISIS LEADERS AS USUAL

The ‘Umraan Daqneesh propaganda skit has turned into a fiasco for its producers. Please read the first article below to get a taste of the bitter pill the “White Helmets” must swallow.

DAYR EL-ZOR:

What more can we say? The Russian Air Force has dropped the world’s most lethal non-nuclear bomb on the heads of ISIS in northern Dayr El-Zor province. The bomb is even bigger than the MOAB (Mother of all bombs) the U.S. purportedly used on ISIS in Afghanistan. The Russian bomb is called the Father of All Bombs (FOAB) and its use is directly linked to 2 events that took place on August 26, 2017 and August 28, 2017.

On August 26, 2017, American Apache helicopters flew a mission at Tareef Town near Dayr El-Zor City which is being liberated by the Syrian Army and its allies as we write. The 2 individual rats held Belgian and French citizenship, based on what I was told by my source. In fact, my source tells me that these particular terrorist officers were employed by the French and Belgian intelligence services and viewed as “critical” sources of HUMINT or “human intelligence”.

On August 28, 2017, only 2 days later, the U.S. evacuated 22 ISIS field commanders and flew them to safety in northern Dayr El-Zor Province in the same area the first 2 Europeans were now situated, near Al-Ma’din. These 22 were mostly former officers in Saddam’s army who were enlisted by the U.S. and the Zionist Apartheid State for developing what the world would come to know as ISIS. They were viewed as irreplaceable assets for future operations and seen as totally loyal to the Sunni script.

http://wikimapia.org/#lang=en&lat=35.723939&lon=39.672661&z=12&m=b&search=Tarif

According to my source, the U.S. could not afford to have these officers in ISIS captured and displayed before a world audience, They would have caused immense embarrassment by revealing the origins of ISIS and the true aiders and abetters. It would have been scandalous.

Russia was reportedly livid as it detected and followed the paths of the American helicopters. Word got to the Kremlin that the U.S. was involved again in assisting the ISIS savages. I am speculating here, but, it seems that only President Putin would have had the authority to order what General Gerasimov did next.

On September 1 or 2, 2017, a Tupolev-160 strategic bomber took off from a base in Southern Russia and made its way to the Al-Ma’din corridor where it tail-dropped a large bomb suspended by a parachute. The bomb was a thermobaric type called a “Aviation Thermobaric Bomb of Increased Power” or ATBIP. This is the FOAB I told you about earlier.

Hollywood presented accurate special effects for such a bomb in the early scenes of the Dustin Hoffman movie “Outbreak” where an entire area was devastated out of fear of contagion. The bomb releases a tent of flammable vapor as it descends and, at a certain altitude, ignites the mixture creating an inferno, first, and, then, an area of vacuum pressure which forces the lungs to explode. It’s a really nasty weapon.

And the Russians paid back the U.S. for extracting its valuable terrorist treasure by killing every single one of them in one fell swoop. Nemo me impune lacessit.

But, there is even better news. The Al-Taym Oil Field has been liberated from the venal clutches of ISIS and Erdoghan’s family. No more free rides, Sultan. No more cheap crude.

Russia has announced its air force killed 4 main ISIS commanders on September 5, 2017 along with 40 other vultures. One of the leaders was ISIS’s own Minister of War, a Tajik, named Gul-Muraad Haleemov. This character was actually trained by the United States stateside and was to be America’s leading exponent of anti-terrorism. Why, he spent a good year going through the 3-step special forces program for Third Worlders. He was blown into smithereens along with Abu Muhammad Al-Shamaali.

_____________________________________________

DER’AH:

When the so-called FSA blunted an attack by a group allied with ISIS in the area of the Yarmouk River Basin, in the villages of Al-‘Abdali, Al-Majaaheed and Al-Bakkaa, the group calling itself “Jaysh Khaalid” managed to capture 7 FSA rodents. The group’s name refers to the 7th Century military giant Khaalid “Sayfullaah” Ibn Al-Waleed Ibn Al-Mugheera Al-Makhzoomi. Khaalid is buried in Homs City in Syria. You can visit his mosque today in a liberated Homs.

In any case, before retreating, the cowardly, but sensible terrorists, beheaded every FSA fellow-rodent and burned their carcasses beyond recognition.

_____________________________________________

HOMS: WE CAN ANNOUNCE WITH FULL CONFIDENCE THAT THERE ARE NO MORE ISIS RODENTS IN HOMS PROVINCE. WITH THE LIBERATION OF UMM SAHREEJ, THE HYENAS HAVE WITHDRAWN FROM ALL HOMS PROVINCE LEAVING US WITH THE PLEASANT TASK OF EXTERMINATING THE REMAINING ALQAEDA TRASH NORTH OF HOMS CITY.

_______________________________________________

NEWS AND COMMENT:

You must read this RT article about the fake news from Getty Images:

https://www.rt.com/op-edge/401994-omran-aleppo-boy-syria/

More on the sudden interest in CW in Syria by a truly objective analyst:

https://consortiumnews.com/2017/09/07/a-new-hole-in-syria-sarin-certainty/

Sharmine writes a very intelligent analysis of Zionism out in the cold. So sad….sigh:

http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/israels-geopolitical-gut-check