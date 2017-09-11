Creation Of Greater Kurdistan Will Contribute To Stability In Middle East - Former Deputy Chief of Israeli General Staff

Posted on by fada1

On September 7, the former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Major General Yair Golan said in a meeting organized by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy that he believes that establishing of a Greater Kurdistan (a state that will include the Kurdish-populated territories of Syria, Iraq, Iran and Turkey) in the Middle East is basically a good idea that could contribute to a stability in the region.

The general added that he personally does not think that the Kurdish Workers Party (PKK) is a terrorist organization.

One of the numerous versions of possible borders of the Greater Kurdistan:

Maj. Gen. Yair Golan also said that he saw ISIS fighters walking on the Syrian-Israeli front, and that he “can cope with that”. However, Maj. Gen. Yair Golan said that he can’t cope with Iran, and said that Iran is a “much more threatening compared to the ISIS threat.”

“Because the Iranians are sophisticated, they are a higher form of civilization, they have a nice academic infrastructure, nice industry, good scientists, many talented young people. They are very similar to us. And because they are similar to us, they are much, much more dangerous,” Maj. Gen. Golan said.

Furthermore, Maj. Gen. Golan said that Israel can effect Iran just like Iran can effect it. However, he said that Israel can’t do anything serious to Iran without a help from the USA.

“And while we can achieve decisive victory over Hezbollah… and while we can defeat any Shia militia in Syria … we cannot fight Iran alone,” Maj. Gen. Yair Golan said.

Maj. Gen. Yair Golan is well-known for his controversial statements. In general, Israel officials say that his statements don’t represent the state of the official Israeli attitude. However, Maj. Gen. Golan’s statements about the Kurds and Iran clearly reflect the current policy of the Israeli government.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Iran, IRAQ, Kurdistan, kurds, PKK, Syria, Turkey, US Foreign Policy, USA, Wars for Israel, Zionist entity |