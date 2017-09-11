Saudi Crown Prince’s Secret Trip to Tel Aviv: Riyadh Moving Closer towards Normalization with ‘Israel’

11-09-2017 | 14:39
Following the bold announcements of Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the unprecedented relationship between Tel Aviv and some Arab states, new information uncovered the secret visit made recently by a Gulf delegation to the occupation entity.
According to 360 ‘Israeli’ website, it was Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman the leader of the delegation that met with Netanyahu secretly.
According to the website, an Emirati intelligence officer accompanied bin Salman, along with former General who is close to the royal family, Anwar Eshqi, beside several other senior figures.Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s office as usual declined to comment on the issue not to embarrass Saudi Arabia, which in parallel presents itself as defender of the Palestinian cause, fixed, and just rights of the Palestinian people, all denied by the ‘Israeli’ apartheid regime.Commenting on the issue, member of the “Coalition for al-Quds” Saleh al-Shwaiky stressed rejection of such visits no matter what are the circumstances.Speaking to the al-Ahed news website, al-Shwaiky said:
“According to us, we have a firm stance that criminalizes normalization of diplomatic ties with Zionist occupation regime, in addition to all suspicious attempts that some make secretly to get closer to the entity that is attacking our Palestinian people, land and sanctities.”
The Maqdessi activist wondered why some Gulf figures in particular want reconciliation with ‘Israel’ whilst neglecting their responsibilities in supporting the Palestinian cause.
He further censured the parity of this group with the colonial powers that are based on making Tel Aviv a natural part of the region without caring for the tragedies it caused to the Palestinians.
“Instead of fighting Yemen and killing civilians there, they should have moved towards the al-Aqsa Mosque that is being violated everyday by the Zionist settlers. They should have saved all the potentials and money to resist in Palestine and liberate al-Quds from the Zionist dirt.”
The Saudi crown prince’s visit to Saudi Arabia represents a turning point in the path towards normalizing ties between the Saudi Kingdom and ‘Israel’, paving the way for other sides to adopt the same policy that has been executed secretly for some considerations, which practically means aborting work to solve the Palestinian cause.
