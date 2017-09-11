Syrian Army, Allies Regain Deir Ezzor Power Station, PREPARE FOR FINAL PUSH TO LIBERATE ISIS-HELD NEIGHBORHOODS OF DEIR EZZOR CITY

Local Editor

11-09-2017 | 09:05

The Syrian army soldiers took full control over a power station in Deir Ezzor as they push to drive Daesh [the Arabic acronym for the Takfiri terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] out of the strategic eastern city.



Backed by the allied defense groups, the Syrian soldiers recaptured the facility, which lies west of Deir Ezzor air base, on Sunday following intense clashes with Daesh terrorists.

Moreover, Syrian soldiers seized control over the highway linking Deir Ezzor to the city of Sukhnah, and advanced on the Brigade 137 base as well as al-Panorama district. Scores of Daesh terrorists were killed and injured during the operations and their military hardware destroyed.

Syrian army units also tightened the noose around scores of Daesh terrorists on the outskirts of al-Taim oil field, killing and injuring many of them.

The developments came only a day after Syrian army troops and pro-government fighters managed to break a nearly three-year siege imposed by Daesh Takfiris on Deir Ezzor air base.

Meanwhile, the Syrian troops and their allies launched a new push on Friday towards the besieged military airport, as part of a multi-pronged offensive to retake the entire Deir Ezzor, located 450 kilometers northeast of the capital Damascus, from Daesh extremists.

At least 40 trucks carrying basic commodities such as fuel, food and medical supplies for civilians, in addition to two mobile clinics, arrived in Deir Ezzor on Thursday, only two days after Syrian army forces and fighters from popular defense groups reached the eastern city and breached the Daesh siege.

Daesh overran large parts of Deir Ezzor province, including its many oil fields, in mid-2014 as it seized swathes of land in Syria and neighboring Iraq.

By early 2015, the Takfiri terrorists were in control of some parts of Deir Ezzor city and besieged the remaining parts, which were under government control. It is estimated that 100,000 people remain in the government-held parts of the city.

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) Tiger Forces, the Syrian Republican Guard (SRG), Hezbollah, Liwa al-Quds and other pro-government factions are preparing for a final push to liberate the remaining ISIS-held neighborhoods of Deir Ezzor city.

Earlier today, the SAA, the SRG and their allies took a full control over the entire Palmyra-Deir Ezzor highway, the strategic Thurdah Mountains and the nearby areas securing the entire southern part of the city.

Following this success, government troops repelled few ISIS counter-attacks near the Thayyem oil field and west of Baghiliyah village. According to the ISIS-linked news agency Amaq, ISIS members destroyed a battle tank and an armoured vehicle of the SAA with anti-tank guided missiles near the Thayyem oil field.

These advances allowed the SAA, the SRG, Hezbollah and Liwa al-Quds to create conditions for a wider anti-ISIS operation inside Deir Ezzor city. According to local sources, government forces are going to liberate the entire Deir Ezzor city before they cross the Euphrates River.

However, some chance remains that the SAA and its allies will be pushed to corss the Euphrates River in order to block further advances of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Deir Ezzor countryside.