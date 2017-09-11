Why are the Israelis afraid of the raid on Masyaf? لماذا يخشى «الإسرائيليون» من الغارة على مصياف؟

Posted on by indigoblue76

Written by Nasser Kandil,

There are four warnings launched by four important Israeli newspapers as a result of the raid on Masyaf in conjunction with the qualitative military maneuvers on the northern borders. The writers are among the most prominent Israeli analysts of the military and the strategy affairs Zvi Bar’el, Alex Fishman, Yossi Yosha and the Head of the National Security Council Yaakov Amidror. The warnings were distributed between whether the goal of Israel’s entry to the line of formulating new Syrian position was a justification for the increasing of the Iranian presence and the approaching of Hezbollah from the borders as Bar’el said, or that the appreciation of the self-confidence is exaggerated and led to the current Israeli maneuvers, it is a false confidence if we compare between what has happened in 2006 and what might happen in a future war, or that the maneuvers have depended on a war premise; entitled the ground attack of Hezbollah, while what is probable is that Hezbollah will drive Israel into a war inside Lebanon and Syria as Fishman said. The third warning has been launched by Yossi Yosha, he said if the goal as the military and the security leadership was to prevent the facilities provided to Iran to build military qualitative industries in Syria, then the Israeli commitment to the equation of the deterrence with Hezbollah and not targeting it in Lebanon tells the Iranians “go to Lebanon and build your factories there, we will not target them”, while the Head of the National Security Council Yaakov Amidror said to Hayon the Israeli newspaper: Everything is planned and depended on uncertain premise; that the limits of the response of the Syrian President are to prevent us from flying in the Syrian airspaces, but who will guarantee non-responding?

Reading these analyses which some of them praised the Israeli process for the non-surrender and the insistence to take the initiative is enough to indicate that Israel is worried, confused, and unconfident of the validity and the effectiveness of what it did or the degree of security which it provides. These readings are enough to say that the process is closer to the expression of despair, frustration, and the inability, but nothing is guaranteed, especially in the light of the Russian ambiguity which all the Israeli analyses agree upon, versus the clarity of the Russian deeds and the open support of the Syrian country to achieve its victories on one hand and to refuse to meet any Israeli demand by restricting the presence of Iran and Hezbollah on the other hand.

The scenario was opened by the Israelis, but this time they are unable to control it, it depends as the analysts say on how will the four parties which stand on the opposite bank “Russia, Syria, Iran, and Hezbollah” behave. They are four parties which the Israelis recognize that they are stronger than Israel in Syria and that the Israeli targeting has annoyed all of them, it was a challenge against Russia, a provocation to Iran, and an attack on Syria as the permanent title is the preparation against Hezbollah. What Israel has done practically before the last moments of the end of the war on Syria was to grant Hezbollah, Syria, and Iran a strong argument to say that it is impossible to ensure the stability of any victory or a solution in Syria without deterring Israel which tampers in this stability. This will receive Russian listening, but it is not necessary for Russia to participate in responding to it, but it is enough to understand that and to see it as a part of its vision to ensure the stability in Syria. Just like that the Israelis open a path that will reach at the end of escalation to open the file of Golan and the Israeli occupation instead of opening the file of the presence of Hezbollah in Syria. Maybe Israel will find itself accompanied with a response to the response in front of an escalating confrontation on the borders that will not be halted by a traditional international resolution to return to disengagement and the role of the forces of Andov, but to launch a path that imposes at least its withdrawal from Golan.

سبتمبر 9, 2017

– أربعة تحذيرات أطلقتها أربع صحف «إسرائيلية» مهمة من الغارة على مصياف والتزامن بينها وبين المناورات الحربية النوعية على الحدود الشمالية، والكتّاب هم أبرز محللي «إسرائيل» للشؤون العسكرية والاستراتيجية، تسيفي برئيل واليكس فيشمان ويوسي يهوشاع ورئيس هيئة الأمن القومي يعقوب عميردور. وتوزعت التحذيرات بين أن يكون دخول «إسرائيل» على خط صياغة الوضع السوري الجديد مبرّراً لزيادة الحضور الإيراني، واقتراب حزب الله من الحدود ، كما قال برئيل، وأن يكون التقدير للثقة بالنفس مبالغ به ويؤدي لاسترخاء تصنعه مثل المناورات «الإسرائيلية» الحالية، وهي ثقة زائفة إذا قارنّا ما جرى عام 2006 بما يمكن أن يجري في حرب مقبلة، كما يقول فيشمان مضيفاً، أنّ المناورات ارتكزت على فرضية حرب قوامها هجوم بري لحزب الله، بينما المرجح برأيه ان يستدرج حزب الله «إسرائيل» لحرب داخل لبنان وسورية، أما التحذير الثالث، فقدّمه يهوشاع قائلاً، إذا كان الهدف كما تقول القيادة العسكرية والأمنية هو منع التسهيلات الممنوحة لإيران لبناء صناعات عسكرية نوعية في سورية، فإنّ التزام «إسرائيل» بمعادلة الردع مع حزب الله وعدم استهدافه في لبنان يقول للإيرانيين اذهبوا إلى لبنان لبناء مصانعكم فلن نضربها، أما يعقوب عميردور رئيس هيئة الأمن القومي فيقول لصحيفة «إسرائيل هيوم»، إنّ كلّ شيء مخطط ومبني على فرضية غير أكيدة، وهي أنّ حدود ردّ الرئيس السوري هي منعنا من التحليق في أجواء سورية، ولكن مَن يضمن عدم الردّ؟

– تكفي قراءة هذه التحليلات التي حفلت في بعض سطورها بالإشادة بالعملية «الإسرائيلية»، للدلالة على عدم الاستسلام والإصرار على المبادرة، لتقول إنّ « إسرائيل قلقة ومربكة وغير واثقة من صحة ما قامت به ولا من فعاليته ولا من درجة الأمان التي يوفرها، وأنّ هذه القراءات تكفي للقول إنّ العملية أقرب للتعبير عن اليأس والإحباط والعجز في المقابل عن الصمت، لكن لا شيء مضمون، خصوصاً في ظلّ الغموض الروسي الذي تجمع عليه التحليلات «الإسرائيلية» كلّها، مقابل وضوح الأفعال الروسية بالدعم المفتوح للدولة السورية لتحقيق انتصاراتها من جهة، ولعدم القبول بتلبية أيّ مطالبة «إسرائيلية»، بتقييد حضور إيران وحزب الله.

– السيناريو يفتتحه «الإسرائيليون»، لكنّهم هذه المرة لا يملكون التحكم به، فهو كما يقول المحللون وقف على كيف سيتعامل الأطراف الأربعة الذين يقفون على الضفة المقابلة، روسيا وسورية وإيران وحزب الله، وهي أربعة أطراف يسلّم «الإسرائيليون» بأنها أقوى من «إسرائيل» في سورية، وأنّ الضربة «الإسرائيلية» أزعجتها جميعاً فهي تحدٍّ لروسيا، واستفزاز لإيران، واعتداء على سورية، والعنوان الدائم الاستعداد بوجه حزب الله، فما فعلته «إسرائيل» عملياً قبيل دخول اللحظات الأخيرة من نهاية الحرب في سورية، أن تمنح حزب الله وسورية وإيران حجة قوية للقول إنه يستحيل ضمان استقرار أيّ نصر أو حلّ في سورية من دون ردع «إسرائيل» عن المشاغبة على هذا الاستقرار، وسيلقى هذا إصغاء روسياً، ولن يكون ضرورياً أن تشارك روسيا في الردّ، بل يكفي أنها تتفهّم ذلك وتراه من ضمن رؤيتها لضمان الاستقرار في سورية، وهكذا يفتتح «الإسرائيليون» مساراً سيصل في نهاية نفق التصعيد لفتح ملف الجولان والاحتلال «الإسرائيلي» له بدلاً من فتح ملف وجود حزب الله في سورية، وربما تجد «إسرائيل» نفسها مع ردّ وردّ على الردّ أمام مواجهة متصاعدة على الحدود لا يوقفها قرار دولي تقليدي بالعودة إلى فكّ الاشتباك ودور قوات الإندوف بل إلى إطلاق مسار لا ينتهي بأقلّ من فرض انسحابها من الجولان.

