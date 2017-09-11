Yemeni Army Launches Massive Operation against Saudi-led Posts in Marib

Posted on by martyrashrakat

September 10, 2017

Dozens of mercenaries were killed and injured as Yemeni army and popular committes launched a wide-scale operation against Saudi-led posts in Marib’s Serwah on Saturday.

The Arabic-language al-Masirah television network quoted a military source as saying that the allied forces carried out a massive offensive against 13Saudi-led posts.

Dozens of mercenaries were killed and injured in the offensive, noting that the attack lasted overnight on Friday till Saturday morning and was preceded by rocket attacks.

The Saudi air force failed to help its mercenaries and to hinder the advance of the Yemeni allied forces on battlefield, according to the military source.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Source: Al-Massirah

On Saturday, Houthi fighters captured 13 points of the Saudi-backed forces supporintng Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi in Sirwah district of Ma’rib governorate, according to the Houthis media wing.

The media outlet also announced that 21 pro-Hadi fighters were killed or injured in the attack.

Houthi fighters also destroyed two vehicles of pro-Hadi forces with ATGMs in al-Mukhadarah and al-Rabiah valleys in Sirwah district. Moreover, the Houthis shelled many positions of pro-Hadi forces in Sirwah district with Katyusha rockets.

In a related development, the Saudi-led coalition deployed 3 additional MIM-104 Patriot air defense systems and 8 self-propelled artilleries to Ma’rib governorate, according to local sources. The source added that the equipment entered Yemen throw al-Wadia’a crossing on the Yemeni-Saudi border in Hadhramaut governorate.

Meanwhile, Yemeni officials said that 6 people including 2 al-Qaeda fighters were killed in an Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) strike on Al Bayda Governorate. It’s very likely that the US was behind the UCAV strike.

Since the Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen, the al-Qaeda strength in Yemen has grown dramatically. Furthermore, ISIS managed to establish several footholds in the central and eastern parts of Yemen.

So far, the Saudi-led coalition has not taken any serious actions against al-Qaeda or ISIS in Yemen.

