Iran: Rumors on Alleged Cooperation between Tehran, Pyongyang “Rash”

Posted on by martyrashrakat

September 11, 2017

Iran dismissed on Monday rumors on alleged cooperation between Tehran and Pyongyang, stressing that such reports are “rash and far from reality.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi slammed such rumors, stressing that the Islamic Republic’s position on the use of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction is completely clear.

“North Korea’s recent nuclear tests have caused some amount of concern on the international scene, but the remarks by some media about cooperation between Iran and North Korea are completely rash and far from reality. Iran has had no cooperation with North Korea in this regard and our position on the use of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction is completely clear,” Ghasemi said his weekly press conference on Monday.

About the possibility of US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, he said “JCPOA is not a bilateral agreement but an international one; if any party to the deal fails to comply with their commitments, they will have to pay a heavy price.”

“Iran will not be the first to violate the nuclear deal, but will have an appropriate response toward any side that undermines it,” he stressed.

On the occasion of the September 11 attacks on the US, Ghasemi said “one important thing was that a number of courts in the US accused a certain country of meddling in the events, but of course due to the new trade interests formed in the US, the matter was shoved to the side.”

He went on to add, “I hope whatever has been decided by the US courts for recognition of the rights of victims and their families will see results and that we will never see the occurrence of such attacks anywhere else in the world.”

Source: Mehr News Agency

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Iran, North Korea, Saudia, USA | Tagged: 9/11 |