Iran: Rumors on Alleged Cooperation between Tehran, Pyongyang “Rash”

Iran dismissed on Monday rumors on alleged cooperation between Tehran and Pyongyang, stressing that such reports are “rash and far from reality.”
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi slammed such rumors, stressing that the Islamic Republic’s position on the use of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction is completely clear.
“North Korea’s recent nuclear tests have caused some amount of concern on the international scene, but the remarks by some media about cooperation between Iran and North Korea are completely rash and far from reality. Iran has had no cooperation with North Korea in this regard and our position on the use of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction is completely clear,” Ghasemi said his weekly press conference on Monday.
About the possibility of US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, he said “JCPOA is not a bilateral agreement but an international one; if any party to the deal fails to comply with their commitments, they will have to pay a heavy price.”
“Iran will not be the first to violate the nuclear deal, but will have an appropriate response toward any side that undermines it,” he stressed.
On the occasion of the September 11 attacks on the US, Ghasemi said “one important thing was that a number of courts in the US accused a certain country of meddling in the events, but of course due to the new trade interests formed in the US, the matter was shoved to the side.”
He went on to add, “I hope whatever has been decided by the US courts for recognition of the rights of victims and their families will see results and that we will never see the occurrence of such attacks anywhere else in the world.”
Source: Mehr News Agency
Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Iran, North Korea, Saudia, USA | Tagged: 9/11 |
If I were able to advise the government of Iran, I’d recommend “Speaking of alleged cooperation between nations, Iran cites the (actual) cooperation between the evil duo so linked that it is often termed USrael as it/they, inter alia, refuse to sign international conventions and bodies such as the International Criminal Court and Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty; as it/they team to persecute and sadistically drive the Palestinians toward extinction; as it/they remain the (unacknowledged, to be sure!…Dimona) possessor of vast arrays of WMD including thermonuclear bombs and hypocritically prevent the Middle East region from having the distinction of being a nuclear-weapons-free zone; and as it/they continuously plot regime changes of sovereign governments toward their goal of “full-spectrum dominance.”