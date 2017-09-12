Russian DM meets with Assad in Damascus

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – The Russian Defense Minister, General Sergey Shoygu, arrived in Damascus on Tuesday to meet with the Syrian President, Bashar Al-Assad, and inspect his forces in the country.
General Shoygu began his meeting with President Assad by congratulating him on the Syrian Army’s recent success in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.
The Syrian President and Russian DM would then discuss a wide variety of issues that included the ongoing anti-terrorist operations taking place across the country and the upcoming Astana Peace Conference.
Operations against IS, Nusra will continue until complete destruction – Russian general
BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – Head of Russian troops’ headquarters in Syria, Alexander Lapin, held a press briefing at the Hmeymim air base in Latakia on Tuesday, where he summarised the recent gains by the joint Syrian and Russian offensive against the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS; formerly ISIS/ISIL) militants.
“To date, 85 percent of the Syrian territory has been liberated from militants in illegal armed formations. About 27 thousand square kilometres of the territory are to be liberated before the complete destruction of IS in Syria,” said Lapin.
“The operation against the IS and Jabhat al-Nusrah militants in Syria will continue until their complete and assured destruction,” he added.
Full Transcript:
SOT, Alexander Lapin, head of Russian troops’ headquarters in Syria (Russian): “During the last week, Syrian government troops have made significant strides in the eastern and central part of the republic. As a result, 85 percent of its territory has been liberated from IS militants.” *MULTIPLE SHOTS AT SOURCE*
SOT, Alexander Lapin, head of Russian troops’ headquarters in Syria (Russian): “On September 5, the city of Deir-ez-Zor, which had been in a tight encirclement in the very centre of the territory controlled by IS for more than 3 years, was liberated by Syrian troops.”
SOT, Alexander Lapin, head of Russian troops’ headquarters in Syria (Russian): “Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Admiral Essen Black Sea Fleet patrol ship have destroyed militant command posts and communication centres. This made it possible to disrupt the management of the IS formations in the area.”
SOT, Alexander Lapin, head of Russian troops’ headquarters in Syria (Russian): “Developing the offensive, General Suhel’s assault teams opened access to a military airfield where over a thousand servicemen had been encircled for more than a month. During the operation, more than 450 militants, five tanks and 42 pick-up trucks with large-calibre machine guns installed were destroyed.”
SOT, Alexander Lapin, head of Russian troops’ headquarters in Syria (Russian): “In the central part of Syria, government troops liberated a strategically important point – the city of Akerbat, turned by militants into a powerful fortified area.”
SOT, Alexander Lapin, head of Russian troops’ headquarters in Syria (Russian): “Despite the heavy losses, the militants continue to give serious resistance. During the last week, eight more settlements were liberated in the course of the latest fighting.”
SOT, Alexander Lapin, head of Russian troops’ headquarters in Syria (Russian): “In the area of Akerbat, over 50 sorties have been carried out by the Russian Air Force, resulting in the destruction of 180 IS facilities.”
SOT, Alexander Lapin, head of Russian troops’ headquarters in Syria (Russian): “Food, medicine and basic necessities have been delivered to civilians living in hard-to-reach areas. The total weight was more than 50 tonnes.”
SOT, Alexander Lapin, head of Russian troops’ headquarters in Syria (Russian): “Thanks to the actions of the Russian Centre for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties, three de-escalation zones are functioning successfully.”
SOT, Alexander Lapin, head of Russian troops’ headquarters in Syria (Russian): “To date, 85 percent of the Syrian territory has been liberated from militants in illegal armed formations. About 27 thousand square kilometres of the territory are to be liberated before the complete destruction of IS in Syria. The operation against the IS and Jabhat al-Nusrah militants in Syria will continue until their complete and assured destruction.”
VIDEO: Islamist militants buried alive by well-placed Syrian Army tunnel bomb in east Damascus
BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – Republican Guard forces of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) have conducted a successful tunnel bomb attack against Islamist militants in east Damascus.
According to military sources, the Islamist fighters caught in the army trap were from Faylaq al-Rahman. The militants were reportedly planning to sneak behind forward SAA positions and conduct a raid.
Sources go on to state that Republican Guard units found out about the Islamist raid beforehand. Knowing what path the militants would take, army troops set about digging a large tunnel placing bombs inside it.
Once Faylaq al-Rahman fighters entered the target area, hidden SAA scouts overseeing the trap gave the order for the tunnel bomb to be detonated.
The resulting blast killed and burred alive most of the Islamist raiding party and the militants who were spared either of these fates nonetheless abandoned their mission and fled the area.
