Russian DM meets with Assad in Damascus

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – Head of Russian troops’ headquarters in Syria, Alexander Lapin, held a press briefing at the Hmeymim air base in Latakia on Tuesday, where he summarised the recent gains by the joint Syrian and Russian offensive against the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS; formerly ISIS/ISIL) militants.

“To date, 85 percent of the Syrian territory has been liberated from militants in illegal armed formations. About 27 thousand square kilometres of the territory are to be liberated before the complete destruction of IS in Syria,” said Lapin.

“The operation against the IS and Jabhat al-Nusrah militants in Syria will continue until their complete and assured destruction,” he added.

Full Transcript:

SOT, Alexander Lapin, head of Russian troops’ headquarters in Syria (Russian): “During the last week, Syrian government troops have made significant strides in the eastern and central part of the republic. As a result, 85 percent of its territory has been liberated from IS militants.” *MULTIPLE SHOTS AT SOURCE*

SOT, Alexander Lapin, head of Russian troops’ headquarters in Syria (Russian): “On September 5, the city of Deir-ez-Zor, which had been in a tight encirclement in the very centre of the territory controlled by IS for more than 3 years, was liberated by Syrian troops.”

SOT, Alexander Lapin, head of Russian troops’ headquarters in Syria (Russian): “Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Admiral Essen Black Sea Fleet patrol ship have destroyed militant command posts and communication centres. This made it possible to disrupt the management of the IS formations in the area.”

SOT, Alexander Lapin, head of Russian troops’ headquarters in Syria (Russian): “Developing the offensive, General Suhel’s assault teams opened access to a military airfield where over a thousand servicemen had been encircled for more than a month. During the operation, more than 450 militants, five tanks and 42 pick-up trucks with large-calibre machine guns installed were destroyed.”

SOT, Alexander Lapin, head of Russian troops’ headquarters in Syria (Russian): “Close behind the Syrian Army detachments, humanitarian aid containing food and medicine was sent to the city.”

SOT, Alexander Lapin, head of Russian troops’ headquarters in Syria (Russian): “In the central part of Syria, government troops liberated a strategically important point – the city of Akerbat, turned by militants into a powerful fortified area.”

SOT, Alexander Lapin, head of Russian troops’ headquarters in Syria (Russian): “Despite the heavy losses, the militants continue to give serious resistance. During the last week, eight more settlements were liberated in the course of the latest fighting.”

SOT, Alexander Lapin, head of Russian troops’ headquarters in Syria (Russian): “In the area of Akerbat, over 50 sorties have been carried out by the Russian Air Force, resulting in the destruction of 180 IS facilities.”

SOT, Alexander Lapin, head of Russian troops’ headquarters in Syria (Russian): “Food, medicine and basic necessities have been delivered to civilians living in hard-to-reach areas. The total weight was more than 50 tonnes.”

SOT, Alexander Lapin, head of Russian troops’ headquarters in Syria (Russian): “Thanks to the actions of the Russian Centre for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties, three de-escalation zones are functioning successfully.”

SOT, Alexander Lapin, head of Russian troops’ headquarters in Syria (Russian): “To date, 85 percent of the Syrian territory has been liberated from militants in illegal armed formations. About 27 thousand square kilometres of the territory are to be liberated before the complete destruction of IS in Syria. The operation against the IS and Jabhat al-Nusrah militants in Syria will continue until their complete and assured destruction.”