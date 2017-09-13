israeli regime wants the United States to attack Russia

Nazi regime wants the United States to attack Russia

On September 5th, which is just a few days ago, The Jerusalem Post published an article entitled, “Why Israel needs to prepare America for the upcoming conflict in Syria,” in which it stated very specifically:

“For the next 10 days Israel will be simulating war conditions with Hezbollah, in its largest military exercise in over 20 years. Although the exercise is based upon a Lebanese battlefield, the Syrian frontier is equally problematic, with Hezbollah and Iran embedded within Syrian regime positions.

“After listening and speaking to some of Israel’s most trusted analysts on security and intelligence, visiting the Lebanese and Syrian borders, and speaking with active and reserve officers in the field, I am confident that Israel is deadly serious about challenging a permanent Iranian presence in Syria, Hezbollah aggression, and Iranian missile bases in Russian-protected areas.”[1]

The Jerusalem Post even suggested that the Syrian war is obviously in favor of Assad, and Israel is mad, sad, and wants to be bad again. Israeli officials in particular are trying to come up with a crazy excuse in order to incite another war. Listen very carefully to Gen. (ret.) Yossi Kuperwasser, former head of research in the IDF Military Intelligence division and director general of the Strategic Affairs Ministry:

“Iran almost assuredly wants to turn Syria into an Iranian military base… so that instead of threatening Israel from 1,300 kilometers away, the Iranian forces could sit on Israel’s doorstep. This would bring about a dramatic change in the nature of the threat Israel is facing.”[2]

Total nonsense. Iran has always acted in concert with Russia in the region, and if there is a military power in Syria that seeks to obliterate ISIS, which by the way is Israel’s most devoted ally, it is Russia. Kuperwasser’s statement doesn’t add up at all. But that’s just the beginning. Kuperwasser gets even crazier.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Kuperwasser “also believes that Iran may also be considering moving nuclear development into the unmonitored Syrian frontier to avoid IAEA detection of violations in Iran.”[3] The evidence for this nonsense?

Well, Kuperwasser presented none. It came out of his head, and he expects everyone to accept it. He also expect the United States to follow through his thinking, which may results into a bloody conflict with Russia and Iran. The Jerusalem Post continued to say:

“An Israeli tipping point may have been reached, forcing Israel to either be resigned to a permanent Iranian presence in Syria or significantly increase its operations in Syria, potentially escalating into a wider regional war.

“According to Yediot Aharonot, ‘Russia has reportedly stationed its advanced S-400 anti-missile defense system near an Iranian arms factory in Syria, which allegedly manufactures long-range guided missiles for Hezbollah.’

“When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu complained to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pravda reported that Putin’s response to Netanyahu’s complaints was ‘Iran is Russia’s strategic ally in the Middle East.’

“So will Russia use its S-400 anti-aircraft system against an IAF attack on its Shi’ite allies? A successful Israeli attack would require Israel to knock out any S-400 system defending the target.

How would the Russians respond to the deaths of Russian soldiers manning the S-400? Can anyone predict how Trump and co. would respond to an Israeli attack killing Russian soldiers? A regional conflict now becomes a possibility.”[4]

Israel knows that it won’t survive if it wages a bloody war against Russia, therefore the regime in Tel Aviv is trying to con US officials to join them. This is one reason why they don’t want America to make peace with Russia. This is one reason why political prostitutes like Nikki Haley continues to say crazy things about Russia.

Israeli officials continue to tell the West that they are not willing to abide by the moral and political at all. Former head of the National Security Council Yaakov Amidror declared unapologetically:

“At the end of the day it is our responsibility, not the responsibility of the Americans, or the Russians, to guarantee ourselves, and we will take all the measures that are needed for that.”[5]

Well, what if Assad says the same thing? Would it be an unpardonable sin? What we are seeing again and again is that the Israeli position is existentially unlivable, but Israeli officials are hopelessly trying to force that position upon us all. Well, we have bad news for them: it ain’t gonna happen. As Alexander Solzhenitsyn put it quite succinctly:

“And therein we find, neglected by us, the simplest, the most accessible key to our liberation: a personal nonparticipation in lies! Even if all is covered by lies, even if all is under their rule, let us resist in the smallest way: Let their rule hold not through me!”[6]

