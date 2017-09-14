Hezbollah soldier gets hero’s welcome as he returns to southern Lebanon
BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:25 A.M.) – The freed Hezbollah soldier, Ahmad Ma’touq, arrived in southern Lebanon today after several weeks in the Islamic State’s (ISIL) captivity.
Ma’touq was greeted by a large crowd in his hometown this morning, as he made the arduous journey from central Syria to the Nabitiyeh Governorate of southern Lebanon.
The Hezbollah soldier was captured by the Islamic State several weeks ago while he was aiding the Syrian Arab Army during their Palmyra offensive.
Related Videos
Related News
- Iraq readies to retake ISIL bastion near Syria border
- In Deir ez-Zor trenches: Syrian Army attacks Daesh positions
- ISIS convoy crosses to eastern Syria after 2 weeks delay
- Phase 3 of Deir Ezzor offensive gets off to quick start
- Large number of Russian soldiers deploy to northern Hama
- ISIL suffers embarrassing defeat in central Syria as SAA troops liberate 14 towns, 6 hills
Advertisements
Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Hezbollah, IRAQ, ISIL, Lebanon, Nasrallah, Syria, War on Syria | Tagged: Deir Ezzor, Qalamoun |
Leave a Reply