BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:25 A.M.) – The freed Hezbollah soldier, Ahmad Ma’touq, arrived in southern Lebanon today after several weeks in the Islamic State’s (ISIL) captivity.

Ma’touq was greeted by a large crowd in his hometown this morning, as he made the arduous journey from central Syria to the Nabitiyeh Governorate of southern Lebanon.

The Hezbollah soldier was captured by the Islamic State several weeks ago while he was aiding the Syrian Arab Army during their Palmyra offensive.

