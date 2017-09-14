BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:50 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has scored another major advance in the Deir Ezzor Governorate today, liberating the strategic Thardeh Mountains that overlook the military airport from its western perimeter.

Led by the elite Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army launched their final assault on the Thardeh Mountains this morning, striking the Islamic State’s last positions at the southwestern peak.

Unable to hold their positions, the Islamic State was forced to withdraw completely from the Thardeh Mountains, leaving the Syrian Army in full control for the first time since October 2016.

In addition to liberating the Thardeh Mountains, the Syrian Army also took full control of the Kroum Hill in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor.

However, the Syrian Army would not stop there; they would launch a powerful attack east of the Thardeh Mountains this afternoon.

As a result of this attack, the Syrian Arab Army managed to liberate the Nishan Gas Station, along with the nearby water pumping station.

Syrian Army Captured Baghiliyah Northwest Of Deir Ezzor City (Map)

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) Tiger Forces and the Syrian Republican Guard have taken full control of the  village of Baghiliyah located northeast of Deir Ezzor city. The village had been controlled by ISIS.

Governmet troops enetered Baghiliyah earlier today following a success in securing the Ruwad mountain in the nearby area.

The liberation of Baghiliyah is a part of larger government effort aimed at securing the northwestern flank of the city.

 

