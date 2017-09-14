Poisoned chalice, israel Backs Kurds` Aspiration for Independence – Netanyahu

Posted on September 14, 2017 by michaellee2009

Israel Backs Kurds` Aspiration for Independence – Netanyahu

According to Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel supports the legitimate efforts of the Kurdish people to achieve their own state while considering the Kurdistan Workers’ Party a terrorist group. An independence referendum is slated for September 25.

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — Israel is supportive of the Kurds’ efforts to create their own state, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ahead of the independence referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan.

“While Israel opposes terrorism as a whole, it supports the legitimate efforts of the Kurdish people to achieve their own state,” Netanyahu said Tuesday, as quoted by the Haaretz newspaper.

At the same time, Israel opposes the activities of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and considers it a terrorist group, the prime minister added.

Masoud Barzani, the president of Iraqi Kurdistan.
© AP Photo/ Alice Martins
Arab League Urges Iraqi Kurds for Dialogue With Central Government

Netanyahu’s speech came just weeks before the referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan scheduled for September 25 and aimed at the creation of an independent Kurdish state in what is currently part of Iraq.

The statement by the Israeli leader contradicts the positions of a number of countries, including Iran, Iraq, Turkey and the United States that have already criticized the plans to hold the independence vote in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Tuesday’s speech was not the first statement from Netanyahu in support of the Kurdish state, as he had already made similar statements in 2004 and 2014

Advertisements

Filed under: Israeli Aggression, Israeli Wars on Arabs, Kurdistan, kurds, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, PKK, Wars for Israel, Zionist entity |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: