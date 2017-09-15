Human Rights Watch warns about financially supporting illegal Zionist settlements

Posted on by michaellee2009

Human Rights Watch warns about financially supporting Zionist Settlements

Human Rights Watch warned that Zionist banks are contributing to Israel’s violation of international law by financially supporting the settlements in the occupied territories of Palestine.

The international organization said in a statement yesterday that according to the Zionist regime’s internal laws Israeli banks are not required to provide Zionist settlements of the West Bank with financial support, contrary to what they claim!

Human Rights Watch said that Zionist banks violated their international legal responsibilities and committed unlawful acts, including confiscation of Palestinian lands, racial discrimination and the annexation of widespread parts of the West Bank to the lands under the control of the Zionist regime.

The organization insisted that the development of Zionist settlements would be almost impossible if the Zionist banks refuse to help.

