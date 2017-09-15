SYRIAN WAR REPORT – SEPTEMBER 15, 2017: ISIS ON RUN IN DEIR EZZOR COUNTRYSIDE

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front Last night, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) Tiger Forces, the Syrian Republican Guard (SRG) and their allies fully secured the Baghiliyah area from ISIS northwest of Deir Ezzor city after capturing the missiles base, the Hajjanah regiment, the radio transmitter station, the al-Jazeera university, the Saiqa Camp and the arms depots around Baghiliyah. Separately, government forces captured the Nishan oil field, the Nishan gas station and the water pumping station east of Thurdah mount number 3 fully securing the western flank of Deir Ezzor Airport. Southeast of Deir Ezzor, the SAA captured the Dhamn base and al-Kurum hill and deployed in about 35km from al-Mayadeen city, one of the key ISIS strongholds in the Euphrates Valley. The Russian Aerospace Forces and the Russian Navy supported the government advance. Two submarines, the Velikiy Novgorod and Kolpino, have fired seven Kalibr cruise missiles on ISIS targets, including “control centers, communications hubs, the militants’ weapons and ammunition warehouses in the ISIS controlled areas in the south east of the city of Deir Ezzor,” according to the Russian Defense Ministry. According to local sources, Russian warplanes conducted multiple airstrikes on ISIS units and fortifications in the same area. On Friday, the SAA and the SRG further advanced in the direction of Ayyash northwest of Deir Ezzor and Abu Amr southeast of the city using a superiority in the firepower. The ISIS-linked news agency Amaq claimed that ISIS fighters destroyed two vehicles of the SAA east of al-Taim oil field southwest of Deir Ezzor city. The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) captured Al-Husseiniyeh town capturing the eastern bank of the Euphrates River north of Deir Ezzor city. With this advance, the SDF and the SAA fully besieged ISIS units deployed along the Euphrates River between the southern Raqqa countryside and the northwestern Deir Ezzor countryside. Maadan, At Tibini and Al Karash are the key ISIS strong points in the area. Pro-government sources believe that no less than 1,000 will-armed ISIS fighters are deployed in this part of the Euphrates Valley. A major part of them is on the government-held bank of the river. This will create additional problems if the SAA and its allies want to push towards the Iraqi border. The ISIS terrorists remaining in southern Raqqah will pose a threat to the rear of the government assault force. Amaq claimed that 120 civilians including 100 children were killed in an airstrike by the US-led collation on a refugee camp near the village of Jadid A’akidat in east of Deir Ezzor. So far, the mainstream media has ignored these claims and the US-led coalition has not commented on the issue.

SYRIAN GOVERNMENT FORCES CROSSED EUPHRATES RIVER AND GAINED FOOTHOLD ON ITS EASTERN BANK – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTERY SPOKESPERSON

After a victory near Deir Ezzor city, Syrian government forces have successfully crossed the Euphrates River and gained foothold on its eastern bank, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, said during a weekly press briefing.

Zakharova added that the Russia military as well as the Syrian Army is now working on forcing ISIS to leave Deir Ezzor city and defusing IEDs and mines planted by the terrorists.

Zakharova’s statement could be described as an official confiration of the fact that government forces have already crossed the Euphrates River amid a total media blackout.

Earlier this month, multiple pro-government sources speculated that the Syrian Army and its allies were crossing the Euphrates River or even crossed it already. However, no official confirmation or photos and videos confirming these claims were provided.

On the other hand, the statement of the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson cannot be a rock evidence. All sides of the Syrian conflict have shown that their statements could be contradict with the reality on the ground.

You can find the part about Syria at 30:16:

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:50 P.M.) – Since the beginning of 2017, the Islamic State’s empire in Syria has shrunk by about 70 percent. Most of this achievement can be attributed to the Syrian Arab Army, its paramilitary allies and Russian intervention forces.

In mid-January of this year, the Syrian Arab Army and its allies, backed up by Russian airpower, commenced an offensive against ISIS in eastern Aleppo Governorate in the north of the country. At the same time, pro-government forces in the center of the country also re-started their push into eastern Homs Governorate.

The immediate objectives of these campaigns were to liberate the remainder of Aleppo province that was still under ISIS control and re-liberate ancient city of Palmyra (respectively).

In the event, not only were these objectives achieved, but the offensives in both the north and center of Syria never really stopped – Syrian Army forces simply kept on rolling.

If any parallels in modern military history can be drawn to what is being witnessed in Syria, then the current military and territorial state of ISIS can be compared to that the Third Reich in the winter of 1944 after a number of summer and autumn offensives carried out earlier in the year (namely those which took place on the Eastern Front) devastated its armies throughout Europe and forced the Nazi polity to cede vast tracks of land it had otherwise held onto for years.

With the Syrian Army’s recent lifting of the siege on Deir Ezzor city, the war against ISIS now appears to have reached its terminal stage.

Just like the Nazis, the Islamic State believed it could fight the entire world and win; of course, also likewise, despite its early golden years of successive conquests against an unsuspecting Syria and Iraq, the collective willpower of many peoples who refused to surrender to its fundamentally oppressive ideology have now brought the jihadist polity to its knees.

When and where the final military blow will be delivered to the pseudo-caliphate as a standing territorial entity are really the only two questions which remain on the matter of ISIS in Syria.

