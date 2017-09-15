Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(30 August – 13 September 2017)

A Palestinian civilian from al-Dheishah refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, succumbed to his wounds.

10 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children, were wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces conducted 108 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and a limited one into the Southern Gaza Strip.

104 civilians, including 15 children and 2 women, were arrested in the West Bank.

Thirty-five of them, including 12 children and a woman, were arrested in Jerusalem.

Israeli forces raided al-Hurriyah Radio Station in Hebron, confiscated its contents, and closed it for 6 months, under the pretext of incitement on terrorism!!

Israeli forces continued efforts to create Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli forces vacated Shamasnah Family from their house rented 53 years ago in al-Sheikh Jarrah.

Settlers built a room in a yard in a disputed house in Silwan village despite a judicial decision banning making any change to the hose.

A 2-storey building was demolished in Ras al-‘Amoud neighbourhood.

Israeli forces continued settlement activities in the West Bank

Israeli forces notified 11 houses and a barrack for grazing sheep in Jeet village, northeast of Qalqiliya, to stop the construction works.

Israeli settlers cut down 43 olive trees, south of Nablus.

Israeli forces continued to target the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip Sea.

Shooting incidents were documented against Palestinian fishing boats in the northern and southern Gaza Strip. Neither causalities nor damage was reported.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

8Palestinian civilians, including a child, were arrested at the checkpoints in the West Bank.

Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian lecturer and a patient, at Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing in the northern Gaza Strip.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (30 August – 13 September 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, a Palestinian civilian succumbed to his wounds after being previously shot by the Israeli forces. Israeli forces also wounded 7 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Seven of them, including the 2 children, were wounded in the West Bank, and the 3 others, were wounded in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip continued to chase the Palestinian fishermen in the sea and to target the border areas in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, on 03 September 2017, the Israeli authorities declared that Ra’ed al-Salhi (22), from al-Dheishah refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, succumbed to his wounds. According to PCHR’s investigation, on 09 August 2017, the abovementioned civilian was wounded when the Israeli forces moved into the camp to arrest him. When they raided the family house, al-Salhi attempted to flee, so the Israeli forces opened fire at him. As a result, he was hit with 5 bullets to the kidney and 2 others to the thigh. They then arrested him and left him to bleed on the street for 20 minutes without providing him first aid. He was then taken to Hadasa-‘Ein Karem” Hospital in West Jerusalem and stayed there until declaring his death. Moreover, the Israeli authorities refused to let his family visit him during his stay at the abovementioned hospital.

During the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 7 civilians, including 2 children, in the West Bank. On 31 August 2017, Israeli soldiers who surprisingly established a checkpoint on the road between Qabatia and Masliyah villages, south of Jenin, opened fire at a Palestinian civilian car. As a result, the driver was wounded.

On 02 September 2017, Fayez al-Rajabi (60) was hit with a sound bomb to his head when he was near his house in Batn al-Hawa neighbourhood in Silwan village, south of Jerusalem’s Old City. The Israeli soldiers randomly fired sound bombs in the area in response to child and young men protesting against their incursion into the neighbrhood.

In the Gaza Strip, border areas witnessed protests against the unjust closure imposed on the Gaza population. During these protests, Israeli forces used force against the protestors, particularly when dispersing them. As a result, 2 Palestinian civilians, including a child, were wounded after being directly hit with tear gas canisters.

On 05 September 2017, a 21-year-old civilian was hit with a bullet to the right foot when Israeli forces moved into al-Far’ah refugee camp, south of Tubas, to carry out an arrest campaign against the Palestinian civilians.

On 13 September 2017, Laith Daraghmah (18) was hit with a bullet to the left foot when Israeli forces moved into Tubas to carry out an arrest campaign against the Palestinian civilians.

On 13 September 2017, Haitham Jaradat (15) from Sa’ir village, east of Hebron, was hit with several bullets after the Israeli soldiers opened fire at him when he was the eastern entrance to “Karayat Arbaa’” settlement. The Israeli forces claimed that the above-mentioned child attempted to carry out a stab attack and was then taken to an Israeli hospital.

Two civilians were wounded, including a child, with rubber-coated metal bullets during the Kafr Qaddoum Protest, northeast of Qalqiliya, against the closure of the eastern entrance to the village since the beginning of al-Aqsa Intifada with an iron gate.

In the Gaza Strip, the border areas witnessed protests against the continued and unjust closure imposed on its population. The Israeli forces used force against the protesters as the shooting occurred to disperse those protests resulted in the injury of 3 civilians. One of them was hit with a bullet to the hand, the second was hit with 2 rubber-coated metal bullets to the legs and the third was hit with a tear gas canister to the back.

In the context of targeting Palestinian fishermen offshore, on 30 August 2017, Israeli gunboats sporadically opened fire at the Palestinian fishing boats, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, and chased them. The shooting recurred in the abovementioned area on 10 September 2017.

On 02 September 2017, Israeli gunboats sporadically opened fire at the Palestinian fishing boats, west of al-Sudaniyah, west of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, and chased them. The shooting recurred in the same area at approximately 07:30. On 03 September 2017, the shooting recurred twice; on 06 September 2017 recurred twice; on 11 September 2017 recurred twice; and once on 12 September.

On 08 September 2017, Israeli gunboats heavily opened fire in the vicinity of the Palestinian fishing boats within the limited fishing area off Khanyounis shore in the southern Gaza Strip. Neither casualties nor damage was reported.

In the context of targeting the border areas, on 10 September 2017, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence opened fire at the agricultural lands, east of Khaza’ah village, east of Khan Younis. However, no casualties were reported.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 108 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank, and 10 ones in Jerusalem. During these incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 104 Palestinian civilians, including 15 children and 2 women. Thirty five of them, including 12 children and a woman, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem and its suburbs.

In the context of targeting the media institutions, on 31 August 2017, Israeli forces raided al-Hurriyah Radio Station in Hebron. They damaged the radio station’s contents and furniture and confiscated others. They fixed to the door a decision to close the radio for 6 months under the pretext of inciting on terrorism and later withdrew.

In the Gaza Strip, on 11 September 2017, Israeli forces moved 80 meters into al-Qararah village, northeast of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces combed and levelled the agricultural lands along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. Israeli forces later redeployed along the fence.

Efforts to create Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem:

In the context of creating a Jewish majority in the City, On 05 September 2017, Israeli forces evacuated Shamasnah Family from their house in al-Sheikh Jarrah, north of occupied Jerusalem, to shelter settlers, rendering its eight members, who had lived here for 53 years, homeless. Shamasnah said that Israeli police expelled the house’s owner, Ayoub Shamasnah (85) on a wheel chair; his wife, Fahmiyah (76), and their son, Mohammed, and his 5-member family. The Israeli soldiers then vacated the house of its contents. The family said that they were expelled from their house, which they rented in 1964, and the Israeli forces claimed that the house belongs to a Jewish family before NAKBAH.

As part of house demolitions, on 13 September 2017, Israeli Muncipality demolished a building in Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood, east of Jerusalem’s Old City. The building belongs to Montaser and Mo’atasem Abu Farhah , under the preotext of building with a license. Mo’atasem Abu Farhah, said that the 2-sotrey building sheltered him, his wife and child in addition to his brother Montaser, his wife and 3 children.

As part of settlers’ attacks, on 04 Septemebr 2017, a number of Israeli settlers built a room in front of a house belonging to ‘Ezzat Salah in Wadi Helwah neighborhood in Silwan village, south of the Old City, despite the court’s decision to ban making any change in the house

Settlement Activities and Settlers’ Attacks against Palestinian Civilians and their property:

As part of demolishing houses, on 07 September 2017, Israeli forces handed notices to stop the construction work in 11 houses and a barrack for grazing sheep, northeast of Qalqilya, under the pretext of building without a license.

As part of settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property, on 06 September 2017, a group of Israeli settlers, from the evacuated “Homish” settlement, where settlers go there from time to time, attacked Usamah Daghlas (16 and hit him with a stone to the head. As a result, he was taken to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus for medical treatment.

On 07 Septemebr 2017, agroup of settlers from “Rahlim” settlement established on the lands of Yitma and al-Sawiyah villages, south of Nablus, cut down 43 olive trees with automatic saws. Those trees belong to Gom’ah ‘Aadi from al-Sawiyah.

On the same day, dozens of settlers from al-Khalil Moutains settlemnts moved into al-Foqar area, east of Halhoul, north of Hebron. They performed religious rituals near old water wells in the area. A number of settlers, from “Kermayel” settlement, east of Yata, south of Hebron, threw stones at the residents of Bedouin Kherbet Um al-Kheir and insulted them.

On 08 September 2017, dozens of settlers from Beit ‘Ein settlement established on Palestinian lands, west of Beit Ummer, north of Hebron, and performed religious rituals there in an old Islamic tomb.

On 09 September 2017, dozens of settlers from settlements established in the centre of Hebron’s Old City, threw stones at a house belonging to ‘Ali Abu Rajab after attempting to raid the house following the court’s decision to close the part which the settlers seized on 05 July 2017 and where they stayed for a few days.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Wednesday, 30 August 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested 3 civilians namely Hmeidan Mahmoud Taqatqah (50), Hatem Mahmoud Taqatqa (40), and Yusuf Ahmed Taqatqa (26).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Husan village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Ghassan Mohammed Hamamrah (22) and ‘Abdullah Shushah (21).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Shurfah area in the centre of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sujood Saleh al-Darawish (26) and then arrested her.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Tabaqah village in Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jamal Mohammed Ahmed Abu Hawash (50) and then arrested his son Mo’men (20).

At approximately 05:15, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. They also fired flare bombs and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Surif, Beit Ummer and al-Hadab villages in Hebron.

Thursday, 31 August 2017

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Nablus and stationed in Fatayer Mount. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ayman al-Masri (30) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Khalid Khdaish (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces accompanied with several military vehicles and a truck moved into Daerat al-Seir area in the northern area in Hebron. They surrounded Huraizat Building. The soldiers raided and searched al-Hurriya Radio Station in the eighth floor. They damaged the office contents and confiscated broadcast equipment, computers, screens, mixer devices, cameras and files belonging to the radio. The soldiers also damaged the furniture and cut the electric wires. Before the Israeli forces withdrew, they fixed a decision to close the radio for 6 months under the pretext of incitement on terrorism. It should be noted that the Israeli forces destroyed and confiscated the contents of the abovementioned radio station for the fourth consecutive time since 2002.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Marakah village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hasan Abu Jalboush and then arrested his 3 sons ‘Alaa’, Hamzah and Yusuf.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asirah northern village, north of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses. They arrested Osama Khalid Jaber Sawalmah (25), a Human Medicine student at An-Najah National University in Nablus, and Abdul Rahman Monther Ahmed ‘Abbas Hamadnah (26), a carpenter.

In the evening, Israeli soldiers established a military checkpoint on the road between Qabatyah and Masliah villages, south of Jenin. They opened fire at a Palestinian civilian car. As a result, the car driver sustained wounds. Local sources said that the Israeli soldiers established a checkpoint adjacent to Abu Gorge Factory. They stopped a car travelled by Samer Samih Abu Jalboush (38), from Marakah village, south of the city, searched it and checked Samer’s ID card. The soldiers ordered him to leave the area. After Samer drove only few meters, the soldiers opened fire at him. As a result, he sustained a live bullet wound to the shoulder. He was transferred to a hospital in Jenin to receive medical treatment.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qalqiliyah and Kafer Thuluth village, east of the city, Bani Na’im and al-Thaheriyah villages in Hebron.

Friday, 01 September 2017

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Halhoul and Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin, Howarah village, south of Nablus.

Saturday, 02 September 2017

At approximately 06:35, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles. They also fired flare bombs and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported. The shooting recurred at approximately 07:30 on the same day morning.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Hablah village, south of Qalqiliyah; Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus, and Beta village, south of the city.

Sunday, 03 September 2017

At approximately 04:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles. They also fired flare bombs and chased the fishermen. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported. The shooting recurred at approximately 05:20 on the same day morning.

At approximately 16:00, Israeli authorities announced that Ra’ed Sa’ad Ibrahim al-Salhi (22), from al-Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, succumbed to previous wounds. According to PCHR’s investigation, at approximately 03:30 on Wednesday, 09 August 2017, Israeli forces accompanied with several military vehicles moved into al-Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. The soldiers patrolled the neighborhoods while some of them stationed near the houses and on the main streets of the camp. Some of the soldiers raided a house belonging to Sa’ad Ibrahim al-Salhi to arrest his son Ra’ed (22). When they raided the house, Ra’ed quickly left the house through an outdoor balcony. He jumped over the house fence, so the soldiers stationed outside opened fire at him. As a result, Ra’ed was wounded and fell on the ground. His brother Basam rushed to help him, but the soldiers opened fire at him. Bassam was able to reach his brother and carried him faraway. Bassam continued running until he entered a house yard near the entrance to the camp. After a short time, the Israeli soldiers arrived at the house where Ra’ed and his brother were. They moved Bassam away and took Ra’ed out of the house. They left him on the ground for 20 minutes without offering him first aid. The soldiers then moved him to an alley without offering him medical treatment. After that, the soldiers took him to a military vehicle and then to Hadassa-Ein Karem Hospital in West Jerusalem. According to the statement of Kareem Ajwa, a lawyer at the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, Ra’ed sustained 5-live-bullet wounds to the kidney and 2 –liv- bullet wound to the thigh. His wounds were classified as serious. The Israeli authorities refused to allow Ra’ed’s family to visit him during his stay in the abovementioned hospital.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Hablah village, south of Qalqiliyah; Beit Ummer, Sa’ir and al-Burj village in Hebron.

Monday, 04 September 2017

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Qabatiyah village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Omer Jawabrah (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 06:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed in Ma’ali Valley area in the center of the city. They raided and a house belonging to Ayatullah Mohammed Shehadah (21) and then arrested her.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Farhan Deriyah (23) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Awla and Surif villages in Hebron; and Howarah village, south of Nablus.

Tuesday, 05 September 2017

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Fare’ah refugee camp, south of Tubas, to carry out an arrest campaign against Palestinian civilians. In the meantime, a number of youngsters gathered and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result a 21-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the right foot. He was transferred to Tubas Turkish Governmental Hospital in Tubas to receive medical treatment. The Israeli forces arrested Ahmed Omer Soboh (22), Jehad Anwar ‘Oudah (20), Omer and his brother Jom’aah Fathi al-Shafe’i (21) and later withdrew from the camp.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Mahmoud Hasaniyah (24) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Hadab al-‘Aqabah village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jihad Abdul Men’em al-Masri (50) and then arrested his son Hamzah (22).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asker refugee camp, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Qusai ‘Alaa’ Hashash (24).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yusuf Mahmoud Abu Maria (34). They then arrested and took him to the military vehicles. The Israeli forces also arrested Hasan Mohammed Za’aqiq (22) after they raided and searched his house. They kept him under arrest until his brother Hamoud (16), who was not home at that time, turned himself in. The Israeli forces later withdrew from the village taking the arrestees to an unknown destination. At approximately 09:00, Hamoud along with his father referred to the Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem. The child was then arrested and his brother Hasan was released.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hamzah Abdul Halim Husain in al-Safhah area, west of the village. They raided and searched Hamzah’s ‘Azoun Stationary Shop on the main street in the center of the village. The soldiers later withdrew, but no arrests were reported. It should be noted that two of Hamza’s sons are prisoners in the Israeli jails on charged of a shooting attack.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Salem village, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses; some of their owners were identified as Nasim Karki, Yasar Monther Shetiyah and Qaher ‘Essa. The Israeli forces later withdrew, and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Yahiya Jebril Romanah (17).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Jabaa’ village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Ahmed Namer Yusuf Malayshah (40) and Kamal Yusuf ‘Aalawnah (55).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Kherbet Qais village, south of Salfit; Qabatiyah village, south of Jenin, and Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus.

Wednesday, 06 September 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Arabah village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mustafa Sadeq ‘Aardah and detained his family in a room. They then raided and searched his metal workshop, which is under his apartment. The soldiers confiscated 3 lathes and oxygen welding machines and then closed the workshop with a sealing wax.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Nablus and stationed in al-Sheikh Musalam neighbourhood in Nablus’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Eslam Bilal al-Masri (25) in al-Masri building. They then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aboud village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yusuf ‘Awad al-Tabbal (25) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Betin village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Yusuf Jaber (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into several neighbourhoods in Hebron. In Moftaraq al-Saheb neighbourhood, they raided and searched a house belonging to Husam Abdul Rahman Abu Hadid (5) and then arrested his son Yazan (19). In the same time, another Israeli force raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mohammed Maher ‘Obaid (30) and Munjed Mousa al-Junaidi (29) and then arrested them. The Israeli forces also raided and searched a house belonging to Sa’ed Sa’adi al-Qawasmah (35) in al-Quds Open University area. The soldiers confiscated about NIS 3120, JD 290 and one dollar. They also confiscated a car which Sa’ed uses for a nursery he works in for trees and decoration seedlings in al-Sheikh neighbourhood. The car registered for a company where Sa’ed works. Moreover, the Israeli forces raided and searched a house belonging to Sofian Jamjoum (35) in the first Hawooz area. They confiscated a car, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Khelet al-‘Ein area, east of Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Kamel Za’aqiq (60). The soldier attacked his sons Ayman (37) and Kamel (20). They also searched the house under the pretext of looking for Mohammed’s son Yusuf (35), who was released 2 months ago after serving 5 years in prison. Later, the Israeli forces withdrew from the house, and no arrests were reported.

Kamel Za’aqiq (20) said to PCHR’s fieldworker,

“I woke up to noise in the vicinity of the house and then went to the entrance to see what’s happening. I saw a number of Israeli soldiers through the windows in front of the main door attempting to open it with a hand tool. I ran to open the door and then the soldiers rushed in. A soldier grabbed my neck and shoved him to the ground while another one beat me and tied my hands and feet with plastic strips. In the meantime, my family woke up, including my brother Ayman (37) whom a soldier handcuffed and took to a room near the house entrance. The soldiers then kept kicking me throughout my body while I was screaming out of severe pain. After that, the soldiers carried me to the living room. They searched the house while one of them was stepping on my head for around 20 minutes. I was then left on the ground while the soldiers continued searching the house and detaining my family members in one room. An hour later, a soldier approached me and kicked my nose, so my nose started to bleed and fainted for few minutes. We did not know that the soldiers left the house and then my brother Ayman untied me. An ambulance of the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) came and offered me first aid. After we checked the house, we found that the soldiers broke the bed of my father who suffers from a paralysis in his left hand and feet. The soldiers also attacked my brother Ayman as a soldier hit him with his riffle’s butt.”

At approximately 06:15, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles. They also fired flare bombs and chased them. as a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported. The shooting recurred at approximately 07:30 on the same day.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Shyoukh and Taffuh villages in Hebron; ‘Ourta village, southeast of Nablus.

Thursday, 07 September 2017

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Silah al-Harethiyah village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Wajih Adeeb Zyoud (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested ‘Atallah Salam al-Terawi (46) from his house near al-Arqam Mosque.

At approximately 02:15, Israeli forces moved into Burqin village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging Hamadah Hesham Sahmoud (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 08:00, a group from the Israeli undercover units “Mosta’rebeen” dressed like Palestinian civilians moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. Mahmoud Mubarak, Head of the Popular Committee in al-Jalazoun camp, said that a group of “Mosta’rebeen” raided the camp via a civilian car from the cemetery side and arrested Mahdi Jamal Abu Sharifah (23).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (8) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura, Yatta, Hebron, ‘Abduh, Beit Awla, al-Samou’ villages, Hablah village, south of Qalqilya and ‘Atil village, northeast of Tulkarm.

Friday, 08 September 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Rateb Mohammed Abu Samrah (60) and his son Naser (35), Member of al-Karmel Village Council, and then arrested them.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm refugee camp, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Saleem ‘Ezzat Saleem Huwaiti (26) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed on al-Saf Street, in the centre of the city. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they handed summonses to 3 civilians namely Mohyee Eden Mohammed Suman (19), Amin Abdullah Abu ‘Aahour (21), and Mohammed ‘Emad al-Shubaki (24), to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of the city.

Around the same time, Israeli force moved into Hebron and stationed in Nemrah neighbourhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Wasim Jamal Namer al-Qawasmah (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 19:15, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area off Khan Yunis shore in the southern Gaza Strip. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Kahel and al-Majd villages in Hebron, Baraqa village, northwest of Nablus, Kafel Hares village, north of Salfit.

Saturday, 09 September 2017

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm refugee camp, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Durgham Wajih Abdul Rahman ‘Edwan (31) and then arrested him. It should be noted that Durgham is a Palestinian officer.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Ummer village and Halhoul in Hebron; and Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah.

Sunday, 10 September 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed on al-Saf Street in the centre of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jihad Omer al-Sair (19) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Kahel village, northwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed ‘Essa Kan’an (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 06:30, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khan Yunis, opened fire at agricultural lands, east of Khuza’ah village. The shooting continued for few minutes, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Around the same time, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village, in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 22:50, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm and Noor Shams refugee camp, east of the city, and patrolled the streets. They then randomly fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters after they were stoned due to demolishing a number of houses. The Israeli forces later withdrew, and no more incidents were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Shyoukh, Sa’ir, Beit Marsam and Beit ‘Omrah villages in Hebron.

Monday, 11 September 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Moghir village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Akef Husain Abu ‘Alia and the arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Sangal village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Wasim Basem ‘Asfour, Thaer Qaher Foqahaa’, and Suleiman Mohammed ‘Asfour.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ein Yabrud village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Shadi Mousa Jom’aah and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to ‘Eze Eden ‘Amarnah, who is blind, and Ghaleb Mohammed ‘Atatrah and then arrested them.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Alaa’ Adeeb Shraiteh and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into several neighbourhoods in Hebron. In ‘Ein Sarah neighbourhood, the soldiers raided and searched a house belonging to Nader Abdul Halim al-Natshah (34) and then arrested him. In Nemrah neighbourhood, they raided and searched a house belonging to Mos’ab Abdul Hadai al-Ja’abari (35) and then arrested him. They also arrested Khalid Abu Suneinah (30) from his house in al-Sheikh neighbourhood.

At approximately 02:35, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. They also fired flare bombs. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported. The shooting recurred at approximately 07:15 on the same day.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Shyoukh and Traqumiya villages in Heborn, and ‘Arabah, southwest of Jenin.

Tuesday, 12 September 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Mohammed Mansour Thawabtah (18) and Baraa’ Nabil Thawabtah (19).

At approximately 01:40, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Waqqas Mustafa Mahmoud Noufal (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles. They also fired flare bombs and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces move into Hebron and stationed in Beir al-Mahjar neighbourhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jalal Jamal Yaghmour (39) and then arrested him.

At approximately 07:00, Israeli forces accompanied with a number of heavy vehicles moved about 80 meters into the east of al-Qararah village, northeast of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. They levelled lands along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The incursion continued for few hours. The Israeli forces then redeployed along the border fence.

Wednesday, 13 September 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into several areas in Yatta, south of Hebron. In Qenan al-Tawil neighbourhood, they raided and searched a house belonging to Khalil Huwshiyah. They later withdrew, and no arrests were reported. In Kharisah neighbourhood, they raided and searched 2 houses belonging to ‘Alaa’ and his brother Emad Abu Qabitah and then arrested Emad (28), who is a Palestinian officer.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Kamel Za’aqiq (27) and then arrested his son Yusuf (27). It should be noted that the Israeli forces raided the house few days ago looking for Yusuf and beat up his brother Kamel in addition to damaging the house contents.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Tubas to carry out an arrest campaign in the city. Meanwhile, a number of youngsters gathered and threw stones at the Israeli forces. The soldiers fired live bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, Laith Mo’ammer Qasem Daraghmah (18) sustained a live bullet wound to the left foot. Palestinian ambulance crews offered him first aid, but the Israeli forces arrested him. After that, the Israeli soldiers raided and searched a number of houses from which they arrested No’man Abdul Men’em Sawaftah (18) and Mohammed Basel Abu Jbarah (18).

At approximately 17:30, Haitham Hasan ‘Essa Jaradat (15), from Sa’ir village, east of Hebron, sustained several live bullet wounds after Israeli forces shot him near a bus station at Elias intersection at the eastern entrance to “Kiryat Arba” settlement established on confiscated lands, east of Hebron. Israeli forces claimed that the abovementioned child attempted to carry out a stab attack and was then arrested and taken to an Israeli hospital in Israel.

At approximately 22:00, Israeli forces moved into Roq’aah area, west of Yatta, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdullah Mahmoud Ed’ais (49) and then arrested him. It should be noted that Ed’ais is father of Murad (16), who carried out a stab attack in January 2016, in “Otniel” settlement, south of the city. Following that, the Israeli forces demolished the 2-storey house belonging to the family in Beit ‘Omrah area.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Romanah, al-Taibeh and ‘Aneen villages in Jenin, Surif al-Samou’, Taffuh and al-Surrah villages in Hebron.

Demonstrations in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities

West Bank:

At approximately 13:30 on Friday, 01 September 2017, Palestinian civilians and International activists organized a protest in the center of Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They made their way to the eastern entrance to the village in protest against closing that entrance since the beginning of al-Aqsa Intifada with an iron gate. When the protesters approached the entrance, the Israeli forces fired metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs at them. As a result, Yusuf Abdul Fattah Mahmoud ‘Amer (14) sustained a metal bullet wound to the abdomen.

At approximately 14:00 on Sunday, 03 September 2017, dozens of residents from Ghaith neighborhood located near the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, organized a peaceful protest against the iron gate established by the Israeli authorities at the entrance to the neighborhood to ban civilians from movement on the main street. The protestors denounced the Israeli forces racial policy. They chanted national slogans and raised banners demanding to expel settlers from the city and stop the Israeli racial discrimination against Palestinians in Hebron’s Old City. Large number of Israeli forces and Border Guard police arrived at the area. They pushed the protestors to move them away and ban them from moving forward. They also arrested Ra’ed Abu Ramilah, a volunteer at B’Tselem – The Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories. They then took him to al-Haram police center. Ra’ed was released on bail of NIS1500.

At approximately 13:30 on Friday, 08 September 2017, Palestinian civilians and International activists organized a protest in the center of Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They made their way to the eastern entrance to the village in protest against closing that entrance since the beginning of al-Aqsa Intifada with an iron gate. When the protesters approached the entrance, the Israeli forces fired metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs at them. As a result, a 20-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the chest.

Following the Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized protests in Bil’in and Ni’lin villages, west of Ramallah; al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protesters, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased protesters into olive fields and between the houses. As a result, some of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises as Israeli soldiers beat them up. Israeli forces also arrested an Israeli peace activist when they chased the protestors.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 16:30 on the same Friday, 08 September 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, in response to calls for protests in the border area against the Israeli imposed closure on the Gaza Strip. Some of the young men set fire to tires and threw stones at the Israeli forces stationed along the abovementioned border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, tear gas canisters and rubber-coated metal bullets at them. The clashes continued until approximately 19:30 on the same day. As a result, a 19-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the right hand; 29-year-old sustained 2 metal bullet wounds to both legs; and 21-year-old civilian was hit with a tear gas canister to the back. The wounded civilians were transferred to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia. Their injuries were classified as minor.

(PCHR keeps the name of the wounded civilians)

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Movement at Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, southeast of Rafah, is designated for the movement of goods

Date Imports Category Amount Tons Number Liters 28 August Various goods 3781 Humanitarian aid 9072 Cooking gas 294.150 Benzene 266,020 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 863,90338,000 Construction aggregates 6460 Cement 1200 Construction steel 775 29 August Various goods 3334 Humanitarian aid 8440 Cooking gas 294,920 Benzene 303,995 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 628,45776,008 Construction aggregates 3820 Cement 2720 Construction steel 1227 30 August Various goods 3471 Humanitarian aid 9884 Cooking gas 274,200 Benzene 301,032 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 1,126,42776,000 Construction aggregates 6280 Cement 2400 Construction steel 628 Various goods 2661 Humanitarian aid 7245 31 August Cooking gas 291,400 Construction aggregates 5640 Cement 1080 Construction steel 115 04 September Various goods 6659 Humanitarian aid 5680 Cooking gas 289,720 Benzene 193,991 Diesel 681,977 Construction aggregates 5120 Cement 560 05 September Various goods 2447 Humanitarian aid 9485 Cooking gas 288,270 BenzeneBenzene for UNRWA 189,95438,000 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 481,99738,000 Construction aggregates 8000 Cement 880 06 September Various goods 3632 Humanitarian aid 10424 Cooking gas 287,320 Benzene 341,040 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 771,58975,993 Construction aggregates 8000 Cement 1360 Construction steel 152 07 September Various goods 4373 Humanitarian aid 11184 Cooking gas 296,680 Benzene 228,084 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 517,98576,000 Construction aggregates 7600 Cement 2240 Construction steel 468

Exports:

On Monday, 28 August 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of a truckload of vegetables.

On Wednesday, 30 August 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 5 truckloads of vegetables, a truckload of fish, a truckload of clothes, 3 truckloads of aluminum scraps and 2 truckloads of tomatoes.

On Monday, 04 September 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of 2 truckloads of tomatoes.

On Wednesday, 06 September 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of a truckload of leather, 3 truckloads of tomatoes, a truckload of sweet pepper and a truckload of cucumber.

On Thursday, 07 September 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of a truckload of animal skin, 3 truckloads of tomatoes and a truckload of pepper.

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(29 August – 12 September 2017)

Category 29 August 30 August 31August 01 September 02 September 03 September 04September 05 September Patients 34 27 3 2 – 13 20 48 Companions 29 22 5 3 – 12 21 42 Personal needs 32 24 8 2 – 17 21 22 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – – 52 Arabs fromIsrael 14 3 12 – – 18 15 14 Diplomats 2 – – – – – – – International journalists – – – – – – – International workers 43 45 65 – – 9 5 8 Travelersabroad 81 – – – – – 2 – Business people 119 100 56 – – 103 103 96 Business meetings – 2 – – – – – Security interviews 6 1 1 – – – – 2 VIPs – 1 1 – – 1 – – Ambulances to Israel 5 4 – – – – 1 5 Patients’ Companions 5 4 – – – – 1 5

Category 06 September 07 September 08 September 09 September 10 September 11 September 12 September Patients 53 27 9 – 96 49 63 Companions 43 23 9 – 86 46 53 Personal needs 24 46 6 – 48 38 39 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – 12 52 Arabs fromIsrael 8 16 14 – 16 15 12 Diplomats – – – – – – – International journalists – – – – 1 – – International workers 18 31 3 – 6 20 21 Travelersabroad – 77 – – 6 – 83 Business people 126 108 3 – 167 121 98 Business meetings – – – – – – – Security interviews 5 7 – – – – 2 VIPs – – – – – – – Ambulances to Israel 6 2 – – 4 7 6 Patients’ Companions 6 2 – – 4 7 6

Notes:

On Wednesday, 30 August 2017, Israeli authorities allowed the entry of a person and on Wednesday, 06 September 2017, they allowed the entry of a person and on 12 September 2017, they allowed the entry of a person of international workers to renew their permits.

On Sunday, 03 September 2017, Israeli authorities allowed the entry of 93 persons and on Monday, 04 September 2017, they allowed the entry of 57 persons from the Gaza strip to perform prayers in al-Aqsa Mosque.

On Sunday, 10 September 2017, Israeli authorities allowed the entry of 8 persons and on Monday, 11 September 2017, they allowed the entry of a person to return to the West Bank.

Israeli Forces Arrest University lecturer and patient at Beit Hanoun “ Erez” Crossing

At approximately 09:00 on Sunday, 03 September 2017, Israeli forces stationed in Bait Hanoun “Erez” crossing, north of the Gaza Strip, arrested a university lecturer, Ramzi Moahmed Abed al-‘Aziz ‘Abed (42), from al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City. Ramzi is father of 4 children and a lecturer at the Faculty of Information Technology at the Islamic University. Ramiz was arrested while he was heading to Italy in order to attend a workshop under the supervision of the European Union (EU). The workshop includes 8 universities (4 international and 4 local). Ramzi’s family said that at approximately 18:00 on the same day, they received a phone call from an Israeli Intelligence officer, who told them that the Israeli forces arrested Ramzi and he is so far under investigation.

At approximately 12:00 on Sunday, 10 September 2017, Israeli forces stationed in Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing, north of the Gaza Strip, arrested Fadel Mazen Fadel Abu Hasirah (27), from Abu Hasirah Street near Gaza Seaport, west of Gaza City. It should be noted that Fadel suffers from a condition where blood does not flow in his right leg, so he was referred to al-Maqased Hospital in occupied Jerusalem to receive treatment, but the Israeli forces arrested him and ordered his mother to return back to the Gaza Strip. The Israeli forces told Fadel’s mother that she was denied access due to security reasons. It should be noted that it is the first time that Fadel travels through Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing and previously made several travel requests for treatment, but without a response from the Israeli side.

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Hebron: Israeli forces established (35) checkpoints all over the city.

On Wednesday, 30 August 2017, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Karma, al-Burj and Kharsa villages.

On Thursday, 31 August 2017, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints on al-Fahs and Khilat al-Mayiah roads and between Beit Ummer and Ethna villages.

On Friday, 01 September 2017, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Yatta and Ethna villages.

On Sunday, 03 September 2017, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron, at the northern entrance to Halhoul village, on Khilat al-Maiyah road in Yatta, and at the entrance to Jalajel village.

On Tuesday, 05 September 2017, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Yatta village and at the entrances to Deir Razzah and al-Dahiryia villages.

On Wednesday, 06 September 2017, 5 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Ethna, Abu Risha, Biet ‘Awaa and Tarama villages and on Samou’a-Yatta villages’ road.

On Thursday, 07 September 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit ‘Aynoun and Sa’ir villages.

On Friday, 08 September 2017, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the southern entrance to Hebron, on al-Fahr raod and at the entrance to Wad al-Shajnah village.

At approximately 10:00 on Friday, Israeli forces closed a road linking between Ma’ien and Masafer Yatta villages, southeast of Yatta, after demolishing it and put sand barriers. It should be noted that ACF institution repaired the road few days ago. It should be noted that the abovementioned road helps the students’ access to Ma’ien School.

On Saturday, 09 September 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Burj and al-Tabaqa villages.

On Sunday, 10 September 2017, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the northern entrance to Hebron and at the entrance to Yatta village.

On Monday, 11 September 2017, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Yatta, Beit Ola and Sa’ir villages.

On Tuesday, 12 September 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Bait ‘Aynoun and Samou’a villages.

On Wednesday, 13 September 2017, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the eastern entrance to Dura village and at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (10) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 14:30 on Friday, 01 September 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 10:15 on Saturday, 02 September 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 10:20, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to Heblah village, south of the city.

On Sunday, 03 September 2017, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqilyia; at the entrance to Heblah village, south of the city; and at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of the city.

On Thursday, 07 September 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Jeet village, northeast of Qalqiliyia and at the entrance to Jeinasafout village, east of Qalqiliyia.

On Saturday, 09 September 2017, 2 similar checkpoints were established between Hejah and Kafur Qaddoum villages, northeast of Qalqilyia and at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of the city.

Salfit: Israeli forces established (17) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 31 August 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Kaful Hares village, north of Salfit and at the entrance to Qarawh Bin Hassan village, northwest of the city.

At approximately 02:00 on Friday, 01 September 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint between Salfit and Burqeen villages, west of Salfit.

On Saturday, 02 September 2017, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrance to Mardah village and between Kaful Hares and Hares villages, north of Salfit.

On Sunday, 03 September 2017, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Deir Balout and Qarawh Bin Hassan villages, west of Salfit; and between Kaful Hares and Hares villages, north of the city.

At approximately 19:50 on Monday, 04 September 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Deir Balout village, west of Salfit and at the entrance to Kaful Hares village, north of the city.

At approximately 19:40 on Thursday, 07 September 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Qarawh Bin Hassan village, west of Salfit.

On Friday, 08 September 2017, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrance to Qarawh Bin Hassan village and between Kaful Hares and Hares villages, north of the city.

On Saturday, 09 September 2017, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to to Deir Balout village, west of Salfit, at the northern entrance to Salfit, and at the entrance to Kaful Hares village, north of the city.

At approximately 20:00 on Sunday, 10 September 2017, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to Kaful Hares village, north of the city.

Jenin: Israeli forces established (5) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 31 August 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the intersection of Ramanah and Zabobah villages, west of Jenin.

On Monday, 04 September 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the intersection of Ramanah and Zabobah villages, west of Jenin; while 2 similar checkpoints were established in the vicinity of Ya’boud and ‘Araba villages and on Jenin- Nablus street.

On Thursday, 07 September 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint on the American University Street, at the entrance to Qabatiyia village, south of Jenin.

Tulkarm: Israeli forces established (7) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 22:55 on Thursday, 07 September 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Eastern Baqah village, north of Tulkarm. At approximately 11:10 on Friday, 08 September 2017, the abovementioned checkpoint was established again.

At approximately 05:30 on Saturday, 09 September 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Safareen village, southeast of Tulkarm.

On Sunday, 10 September 2017, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to ‘Alar and ‘Atiel villages, north of Tulkarm; and at the entrance to Zita village, northeast of the city.

At approximately 15:45 on Monday, 11 September 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Eastern Baqah village, north of the city.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints:

On Friday, 01 September 2017, on the 1st day of al-Adha Eid, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the intersection of Qabatiyia and Misaliyia villages, south of Jenin. They stopped the Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and checked their IDs. In the meantime, the Israeli forces arrested Mo’taz Mohamed Walad ‘Ali (24) and took him to an unknown destination.

On Monday 04 September 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Rmanah village, west of Jenin. They stopped the Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and checked their IDs. In the meantime, the Israeli forces arrested Saleh Ahmed Najeeb ‘Amour (30), and Tareq Basam ‘Amour (25).

At approximately 15:00 on Wednesday, 06 September 2017, Israeli forces stationed in al-Karama crossing, arrested Mohamed Mousa al-Rojoub (38), from Krisah neighbourhood in Dura, southwest of Hebron. Mohamed was arrested while he was returning from Hajj.

On Thursday, 07 September 2017, Israeli forces deployed in the vicinity of “Beit Hagai” settlement, south of Hebron, arrested Yusri Abed al-Haiy Abu Suninah while he was shepherding the sheep near the settlement. Yusri was then taken to an investigation center in “Kiryat ‘Arba’” settlement, east of the city and was released later.

At approximately 16:00 on Friday, 08 September 2017, Israeli forces stationed at Za’tarah checkpoint, south of Nablus, arrested Mohamed Hashem al-Rojoub (24), from Dura, south of Hebron.

At approximately 21:00 on Friday, Israeli forces arrested Mohamed Naseem Taqatqah (23), from Beit Fujjar village, south of Bethlehem, at a military checkpoint, which was established at the western entrance to the village.

At approximately 10:00 on Tuesday, 12 September 2017, Israeli forces deployed in the vicinity of al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron’s Old City, arrested Fadi ‘Ayid al-Zarou (15), under the pretext that he had a knife.

Efforts to Create Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Shooting Incidents:

At approximately 22:00 on Saturday, 02 September 2017, Israeli forces moved into Baten al-Hawa neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They established a checkpoint at the entrance to the neighborhood and checked by-passers’ IDs. In the meantime, a group of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at Israeli soldiers, who indiscriminately fired sound bombs at them. As a result, Fayiz Jum’a al-Rajbi (60) was hit with a sound bomb to the head while he was in the vicinity of his house. Fayiz was then taken to al-Maqased Hospital in al-Tour Mount to receive medical treatment. Medical sources found out that Fayiz suffered skull fracture and bleeding.

Arrests and Incursions:

At 02:00 on Wednesday, 30 August 2017, Israeli forces moved into Abu Deis village, east of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohamed Talal ‘Iriqat (20) and arrested him.

At approximately 01:00 on Thursday, 31 August 2017, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Fayiz Moahmed Muhasin (23) and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00 on Monday, 04 September 2017, Israeli forces moved into Beit ‘Anan village, northwest of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Rami ‘Emad Rabie’ (24) and arrested him.

At approximately 06:00 on Monday, 04 September 2017, Israeli forces moved into Abu Tayieh neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Kareen Ishaq Abu Tayieh (26) and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in al-Qashlah center.

At approximately 20:00 on Monday, 04 September 2017, Israeli forces stopped 3 Palestinian children while they were on the main street in al-Tour neighborhood, east of occupied Jerusalem. The Israeli forces also searched the children under the pretext of throwing stones towards Israeli vehicles. The children were arrested and taken to Salah al-Deen police station. The arrested children were identified as Ameer Hazim al-Sayiad (15), Mohamed Mahmoud Abu al-Hawa (14), and Dawoud Abu al-Hawa (14).

On Tuesday, 05 September 2017, Sahar al-Natsha (48) surrendered to al-Ramlah Israeli jail to serve a 3-month sentence issued against her on charges of inciting on social media. Sahar said that before she surrendered, the Israeli authorities sentenced her to actual imprisonment for 3 months on charges of inciting on Facebook, but implementing the sentence delayed until today due to judicial procedures. It should be noted that Sahar is from Beit Haninah neighborhood, north of occupied Jerusalem, and was prosecuted on charges of inciting on Facebook and protesting against storming al-Aqsa Mosque by a Member of the Israeli Knesset. On 24 November 2016, the Israeli court issued a sentence regarding the first charge while the second charge’s sentence has not yet issued. Moreover, on 21 March 2016, Sahar was arrested while she was near Hatah Gate leading to al-Aqsa Mosque and released after 11 days, only on condition of placing her under house arrest, preventing her from using social media and entering al-Aqsa Mosque. Furthermore, Sahar, mother of 7 children, was deported from al-Aqsa Mosque for varying periods and her name was written on the list of those denied access to the al-Aqsa Mosque.

At approximately 03:00 on Wednesday, 06 September 2017, Israeli forces moved into al-Tour neighborhood, east of occupied Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested 4 Palestinian civilians, including a child. The arrested persons were identified as Abullah Bassam Abu Ghannam (18), ‘Emad Khalid Abu Ghannam (17) Tareq Mahmoud al-‘Alami and his brother Kamal.

At approximately 00:00 on Thursday, 07 September 2017, Israeli forces moved into Abu Deis village, east of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Ra’d al-A’raj (24), Diyaa’ Ibrahim (23) and Rami al-Deek (23).

At approximately 01:00 on Thursday, 07 September 2017, Israeli forces moved into Bab Hitah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Yousef Ashraf Taha (15), Abed al-Raouf Najeeb (13), and Abed al-Naser Abu Sunianah (14).

At approximately 02:00 on Thursday, Israeli forces raided and searched a house belonging to Ali Montasir al-Zaghal (20) and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00 on Thursday, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Izariyia village, east of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested 7 Palestinian civilians, including a child. The arrested persons were identified as Laith Za’atrah (16), Jamal Shoqirat, Jawad Ahmed Shoqirat, Yunis Shoqirat, ‘Abood Abu Suninah, Yousef Taha, and Rami Badir Halibah.

At approximately 09:00, Israeli forces arrested Jawhar Naser Jawhar (26) while he was in his workplace in al-‘Izariyia village, southeast of occupied Jerusalem.

On Friday, 08 September 2017, dozens of Palestinian young men participated in a protest organized by the Defense Committee of al-Shaiekh Jarrah neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. The protest was against Israeli settlement and seizing the neighborhood’s houses. Dozens of activists and the neighborhood’s residents gathered in front of Shamasnah family house, which was vacated in favor of Israeli settlers on Tuesday, 05 September 2017. The activists and residents performed the Friday prayer in front of Shamasnah family house. Following the Friday prayer, the participants raised the Palestinian flag and chanted slogans against settlement. The Israeli forces immediately attacked the protstors, chased them and beat them up. They also arrested 3 civilians, including 2 children, under the pretext that they attacked the Israeli police and settlers. The arrested persons were identified as Mohamed Mahmoud al-Sa’ow (12), Mo’taz al-Sa’ow (14) and Saleh Diyab. The residents of al-Shaiekh Jarrah neighborhood said that a woman, Um Ramadan al-Sa’ow, lost her consciousness due to hitting her at the head during the protest. She was then taken to hospital to receive medical treatment. Moreover, the Israeli forces chased a group of activists, during which one of them sustained wounds to the head.

At approximately 14:00 on Friday, Israeli forces arrested Husam Siyam (27) and Nour Siyam (24), from Wadi Hilwah neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied Jerusalem’s Old city, while a group of Israeli settlers attempted to assault both of them at the entrance to the neighborhood. Husam and Nour were then taken to an investigation center.

At approximately 03:00 on Monday, 11 September 2017, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ain al-Louza neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested 5 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children. The arrested persons were identified as Mohamed ‘Isaa Farahat (17), Naji Mohamed ‘Odah (17), Mohamed Nasir Abu Subaieh, Wael Monzer ‘Olayan, and Ahmed Abu Khalaf.

Houses Demolition:

At approximately 09:00 on Wednesday, 13 September 2017, the Israeli municipality demolished a building in Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood, east of Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of building without a license. The building belongs to Montaser and Mo’tasem Abu Farha.

Mo’tasem Abu Farhah said to PCHR’s fieldworker that a large force of Israeli police accompanied with the municipality crews and a bulldozer, moved into Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood. They surrounded the building belonging to him and his brother Mo’tasem, closed all roads leading to it, and then demolished it. It should be noted that the District Court in Jerusalem issued a decision on Thursday, 07 September 2017, to demolish the building under the pretext of building without a license. On Tuesday, 12 September 2017, the lawyer was able to delay the demolition decision for 4 days. However, he informed Mo’tasem and his brother late at night that the delay decision was cancelled and the demolition will be implemented. Mo’tasem added that the 2-storey building shelters him and his 2- member family along with his brother’s family. Mo’tasem also said that the family began to vacate the house contents 2 days ago when the demolition decision was issued.

Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and property

On Monday, 04 September 2017, a group of Israeli settlers built a room in front of ‘Ezat Salah house in Wadi Hilwah neighbourhood in Silwan village, south of occupied Jerusalem’s Old City. Eyewitnesses said that a group of Israeli settlers built a room of reinforced sheet plates in front of the entrance to Salah family house in Wadi Hilwa neighborhood in spite of the court’s decision not to make any change or build in the house yard, which is 50 square meters, by the residents or settlers. It should be noted that in February, the Israeli settlers seized a room and its facilities adjacent to Salah family house and another yard leading to the above-mentioned house. Salah family was surprised with the construction of a room adjacent to their house.

On Tuesday, 05 September 2017, Israeli forces obliged al-Shamasnah family to vacate their house in al-Shaikh Jarrah neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, in favor of Israeli settlers, displacing a family comprised of 8 persons. It should be noted that the abovementioned family has lived in their house for 53 years. Al-Shamasnah family said that the Israeli forces accompanied with Israeli police raided al-Shamasnah family house and turned it into a military barrack. They also prevented the residents and journalists from access to the house and expelled the family under weapon threat. The Israeli forces expelled the house owner, Ayoub Shamasnah (85), his wife, Fahima (76), Ayoub’s son, Mohamed, and his 5-member family from their house and then emptied the house’s contents into a truck. The family said that the Israeli forces expelled them from their house, where they lived since 1964, claiming that the house belongs to a Jewish family, who owned it before al-Nakba. This evacuation comes despite the fact that the Magistrate Court in occupied Jerusalem cancelled in mid-August the decision ordering the Shamasana family to evacuate their house until further notice. The decision was issued during the court hearing to consider the appeals filed by the family lawyer Sa’ied Ghalia. In the appeals, The lawyer relied on new information to appeal the decision that the land’s number is not clear. Moreover, the Israeli forces prevented al-Shamasnah family members from being in the vicinity of the house and prevented them from establishing a tent near the house. The Israeli forces also confiscated the Palestinian flags and other banners in the vicinity of the house.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks

On 07 September 2017, Israeli forces accompanied with the Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Jeet village, northeast of Qalqiliyia, where they handed notices in order to stop the construction work in 11 residential buildings and a barrack used for grazing livestock, under the pretext that the abovementioned buildings and barrack are not licensed in the area, which is classified as Area (C). The notice stipulates that the buildings’ owners should stop the construction as long as they don’t have a license and the Israeli Civil Administration considers in its hearing held on 27 September 2017, to demolish the house or return it to its previous status, in accordance with its power under the Israeli law. Moreover, the notified person could head to the Organization and Construction Department of the Israeli Civil Administration and submit a request to get a license, or claim the legal right on the above-mentioned date, by showing the license receipt. However, this way does not guarantee that the notified person will get the license. It should be noted that most of these houses are under-construction and only one of them has recently been inhabited. The owners immediately began the process to get the license. The abovementioned notified houses belong to:

Notified person Place Area Number of Family Members Other Ibrahim Mahmoud Abed al-Muhdi ‘Arman Um al-Turuq- east of the villge Two under-construction houses built on an area of 200 square meters. 8 members Works as a construction worker and he paid 5,000 JD for the plot of land Mo’tasem Abed al-Khaliq ‘Arman Al-Bayad land- south of the village One-storey under-construction house built on an area of 160 square meters. 6 members Iron and steel worker and paid 6,000 JD for the plot of land Nabil Rif’at Ali Yameen Um al-Turuq- east of the villge 1-storey under-construction house built on an area of 200 square meters. Newly married couples A driver and bought the plot of land from his father Moahmed Hussain Abu Baker Um al-Turuq- east of the villge A 2-storey under-construction house built on an area of 140 square meters. 6 members A farmer- bought the plot of land from his uncle Abed al-Salam Jamal Hamed ‘Arman Al-Bayad land- south of the village A 2-storey under-construction house built on an area of 150 square meters 7 members Tile worker and the costs of his house estimated at 50,000 JD Jamal Mahmoud Mohamed Yameen Kroum al-‘Inab- north of the village 1-storey house built on an area of 150 square meters. 13 members Ministry of Transport employee + Chairman of the Ministry of Transport- the building was built within the new structural plan Fisal Ahmed ‘Arman Al-Bayad land- south of the village 1-storey under-construction house built on an area of 140 square meters 8 members Blacksmith Jawad Moahamed ‘Arif al-Sidah Kroum al-‘Inab- north of the village A 200- square- meter barrack used for grazing livestock – worker Khalaf Sidqy Moahmed Yameen Kroum al-‘Inab- north of the village 1-storey under-construction house built on an area of 140 square meters 7 members military officer Abdullah Hani Mousa ‘Arman Al-Bayad- south of the village 1-storey under-construction house built on an area of 150 square meters 4 members worker

Settlers’ attacks

At approximately 16:30 on Wednesday, 06 September 2017, a group of Israeli settlers from the evacuated “Homesh” settlement, where the Israeli settlers go in varying periods, assaulted Usama Jameel Ahmed Abed al-Haleem Daghlas (16). Usama along with his cousin, Salah Mohamed Ahmed Daghlas (16), were in al-Qusour area, one meter away from the settlement, when they were surprised with around 20 Israeli settlers approaching them. Usama and Salah stood up to flee, Salah fled while Osama could not because one of the settlers threw a stone at him so he lost his consciousness and fell into the ground. After that, Usama got up after 4 Israeli settlers pulled him from his legs, stripped him off and threw him from the mount to the valley. The Israeli settlers thought that Usama died. Few minutes later, a shepherd, who was in the area, saw Usama and attempted to help him. He asked Usama about his father’s phone number to call him. The shepherd brought clothes for Usama; meanwhile, Osama’s father and neighbors came to the area and took Usama to his house. After that, a PRCS ambulance arrived and took Usama to Rafidia Hospital to receive medical treatment.

On Thursday, 07 September 2017, a group of Israeli settlers from “Rahlim” settlement, south of Nablus, cut down about 43 olive trees with an automatic saw. The olive trees belong to Jum’a Hamad Khair Allah ‘Adi, from al-Sawiyia village, which 1500 meters away from the settlement.

In the morning, dozens of Israeli settlers from Hebron Mountain settlements, moved into al-Foqqar area, east of Halhoul village, north of Hebron. The Israeli settlers performed their religious rituals and no damage was reported.

In the evening, a group of Israeli settlers from “Karmiel” settlement , east of Yatta, south of Hebron, threw stones at the residents of the in Kherbet Um al-Kheir, a Bedouin village, and cursed them under the Israeli forces’ protection. No casualties were reported.

On Friday, 08 September 2017, dozens of Israeli settlers from “Beit Ayin” settlement, west of Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, moved into Jala area to perform their religious rituals under the Israeli forces’ protection. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 20:00 on Saturday, 09 September 2017, dozens of Israeli settlers from a settlement established in the center of Hebron, attacked a house belonging to Ali Abu Rajab and threw stones at the house. They also attempted to raid the house after vacating it by the Israeli police and a decision issued by the court to close the part that was seized by the Israeli settlers on 05 July 2017. The Israeli settlers stayed in the house for few days. As a result, the house residents were frightened, and Ali’s wife was hit with a stone to the face. She was then taken to Hebron Governmental Hospital via a PRCS ambulance. It should be noted that the Israeli settlers attacked the house residents after raiding and seized it under the Israeli forces’ protection. The Israeli forces also detained a number of the family members while they remained silent to the Israeli settlers’ attacks.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 10 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC in 2017 to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

…………………………………………………………

Public Document

For further information please visit our website www.pchrgaza.org or contact PCHR’s office in Gaza City, Gaza Strip by email pchr@pchrgaza.org or telephone +972 08 282 4776 – 282 5893

