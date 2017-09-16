Buthaina Shaaban: Syria on Way to Victory

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

September 16, 2017

Syrian President Advisor, Buthaina Shaaba said her country is heading to victory on terrorism, stressing that Damascus won’t accept but the complete liberation of its territory.

In an interview with Al-Manar’s “Hadith Al-Sa’a” talk show late Friday, Shaaban said Syria will continue struggle in order to preserve unity and to achieve full liberation.

The political advisor of President Bashar Al-Assad said the agreement announced earlier on Friday in Astana reflects victories achieved by Syrian army on battlefield, as she lauded breaking the siege on Deir Ezzor as “strategic victory”.

Meanwhile, Shaaban stressed the importance of partnership between Syria, Iran, Iraq and Lebanese resistance in the battle against terror.

As she noted there was cooperation between the Lebanese and Syrian armies, Shaaban said that Damascus is mulling two issues: rebuilding Syria and Syrian refugees.

Source: Al-Manar

