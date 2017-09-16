Hasan Nasrallah: Hezbollah Is Making History Of Entire Region

Posted on by martyrashrakat

On September 12, Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah said at a religious event that Hezbollah is “making the history of the region, not only the history of Lebanon”, according to the Lebanese al-Akhbar newspaper.

At the same event, he announced that Syria and its allies have won the war in Syria, according to the Lebanese al-Akhbar newspaper.

“We have won in the war [in Syria], what remains are scattered battles,” Nasrallah said at the event.

Moreover, Nasrallah added that the Syrian opposition had failed to achieve anything, and now they want to negotiate to get some benefits. Nasrallah also said that the war on ISIS was harder and more dangerous than the war with Israel in 2006.

“Since 2011 we knew that what was going on is a great conspiracy, and that there is a US-Israeli-Qatari-Saudi project that aims to eliminate the resistance and end the Palestinian cause,” Nasrallah said.

Nasrallah also revealed that at the beginning of the crisis in Syria he visited Iran and met with Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei to warn him from what is going on in Syria.

“Back then, everyone was convinced that the [Syrian] regime will fall after two or three months. We explained our view of the enemy project for him [Khamenei], and that if we didn’t fight in Damascus we will fight in Hermel, Baalbek, al-Dahieh, Ghazieh, the Western Beqaa and the South [of Lebanon] … The leader [Khamenei] agreed and continue: not only in these areas but also in Kerman and Khuzestan and Tehran … and he said [Khamenei]: this front has several axis: Iran axis, Lebanon axis and Syria axis and the leader of this axis, Bashar al-Assad… We should work for him to win and he will win,” Nasrallah said about his meeting with Khamenei.

Furthermore, Nasrallah revealed that after a year or two of the crisis Saudi Arabia told al-Assad that if Syria announce cutting its ties with Iran and Hezbollah in a press conference, the crisis will be over.

Nasrallah also said that Hezbollah warned its friends in Iraq that if they didn’t fight ISIS and it captured Deir Ezzor it will enter Iraq. Hezbollah prediction were indeed accurate and ISIS did enter Iraq because the Iraqis didn’t fight ISIS inside Syria back then.

This speech can be considered the most important speech by Nasrallah during 2017. As the speech reveals that the Syrian crisis in 2011-2012 was in reality moved by the political disagreement in the region, not by the will of the Syrian people.

A new front has been opened this week between the Zionist entity and pro-Lebanese resistance activists, but this time on social media.

Hezbollah Military Media Center launched a hashtag campaign dubbed: “If you (just) think about it (war against Lebanon), we’ll wipe you out,” with Hebrew subtitles, in response to an earlier message delivered by Israeli occupation military spokesman to the Arab press, Maj.Avichai Adraee.

The Israeli spokesman published on his account on social media (both Facebook and Twitter) a picture of himself holding a sign with Arabic words saying “If you dare, we will surprise you.”

In an another post, Adraee said: “They said ‘If You revert, We Too Will Revert,’ we say: ‘If you dare, we will surprise you,’” referring to the name of operation launched by Hezbollah against ISIL terrorists in Syria’s Qalamoun countryside.

The hashtag created by Hezbollah Military Media Center went viral on social media, with hundreds of pro-resistance activists used it, posting photos that portray the Israeli failure in Lebanon.

Source: Hezbollah Military Media Center

Hezbollah declares victory over Deash terrorists in Syria

