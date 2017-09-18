Posted on by michaellee2009

Maliki says Iraq won’t allow creation of ‘second Israel’ in country

SULAIMANI – Iraqi Vice President Nouri al-Maliki said Iraq will not allow the creation of a “second Israel” state in northern Iraq, calling for the prevention of Kurdistan independence referendum.

Maliki’s office released a statement on Sunday (September 17) saying VP met with U.S. Ambassador to Baghdad Douglas Silliman to discuss the latest development of security and political issues as well as Kurdistan Region’s referendum.

“Kurdistan independence referendum must be cancelled because it is unconstitutional and is not in the interest of Iraqis in general and the Kurds particularly,” Maliki said according to the statement.

“We will not allow the creation of second Israel in northern Iraq,” Maliki added.

He also warned during the meeting that the region’s referendum will invite risks to the country, calling for dialogue to resolve all the outstanding issues with the region in accordance with Iraqi constitution.

Kurdistan Region is set to hold the referendum on September 25 but Baghdad opposes it, with lawmakers voting to reject it. Iraq’s neighbors, Turkey, Iran and Syria, also oppose the referendum, fearing it could fan separatism among their own ethnic Kurdish populations.

The United States, Turkey and other Western powers have advised Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region to cancel the vote, worrying that tensions between Baghdad and Erbil would distract from the war on Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria.

