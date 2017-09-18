The History of israeli Support for Oppression and Genocide across the World (Part I)

(Part I)

For Israel, any sort of political, military or moral code could be violated if it leads to benefits for Zionist extremists.

Since taking the office in January 20, 2017, Donald Trump made many remarks that should have been reacted by Israelis in a normal condition. While avoiding any reference to Jewish victims from its official statement on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, visiting the monument commemorating the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in Poland, and evading from referring to the suffering of the Jews in Second World war while he referred to Polish agonies, Donald Trump was never reacted by Israeli belligerent leaders. They were only the last ones to condemn Trump’s position in comparing Charlottesville neo-Nazis and white Supremacists to anti-racist activists.

Political and economic interests have always come first in Israel. Successive Israeli governments have abetted the genocides of other nations, preferring realpolitik to confronting anti-Semitism, Nazism, and the like.

The first Rabin Government did not balk at hosting Apartheid South Africa’s Prime Minister John Vorster in April 1976. He had been a member of a pro-Nazi group during World War II. The visit was part of Israel’s security relations with the apartheid regime. During his visit, Vorster laid a wreath at Yad Vashem.

That regime also developed chemical toxins for the murder of individuals in the liberation movements, which included scientific experiments on Africans. Such experiments were carried out on prisoners of war; after they were killed, their bodies were dumped by planes in the Atlantic Ocean.

Both the first Rabin Government and the Begin Government collaborated with the junta in Argentina, despite the fact that Jews were murdered by the regime between 1976 and 1983 in large numbers. Members of the military government supported Nazi ideology and the repression of dissidents included the use of Nazi expressions and symbols, even in torture chambers

In the 70s and 80s, Israeli governments sold arms to the military regimes in Bolivia. One of the senior figures in the Bolivian junta’s security establishment, which cast terror on the indigenous population, was senior Nazi criminal Klaus Barbie, head of the Gestapo in Lyon, who was nicknamed “The Butcher of Lyon.”

In the 70s and 80s, Israeli governments and IDF officers sold arms and training to the juntas in Guatemala, which carried out a genocide of around 200,000 people, most of them indigenous.

In 2016, Burmese (Myanmar) was provided with weapons and training to the special forces by Netanyahu Government. Myanmar government has been committing crimes against humanity in Rakhine State, against the Muslim Rohingya minority. Women and girls are being raped; civilians are being tortured, murdered, and disappeared.

These are only part of the Zionists’ crimes or the support they provided for the expansion of oppression across the world boosting their benefits in the so-called zones