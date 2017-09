Posted on by michaellee2009

Abby Martin “Exposes” Zionism & Israel

Abby Martin goes on about the crimes of Israel and Zionists, which is commendable. However, she can’t figure out why the United States gives billions of dollars in foreign aid to Israel — Go to 9:00 to hear her being ‘confused’.

